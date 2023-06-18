Hawaii Real Estate Sales: May 1 – May 5, 2023

|For The Week Of May 1-5
|Derived from state conveyance tax data.
|Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|99-470 Ulune St
|5/5/23
|$458,850
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|3642 Likini St
|5/5/23
|$735,000
|1980 Ala Mahamoe St
|5/3/23
|$1,295,000
|1389 Ala Aolani St
|5/3/23
|$1,110,000
|Ala Moana
|88 Piikoi St #2907
|5/3/23
|$1,180,000
|1650 Kanunu St #1305
|5/1/23
|$238,500
|747 Amana St #2205
|5/2/23
|$142,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #2413
|5/2/23
|$205,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #2802
|5/3/23
|$195,000
|1555 Kapiolani Blvd #2006
|5/1/23
|$3,150,000
|1631 Kapiolani Blvd #3303
|5/3/23
|$690,000
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91-2031 Luahoana St #98
|5/3/23
|$760,000
|91-1091 Keoneula Blvd #H4
|5/1/23
|$730,000
|91-1011 Kaipalaoa St #401
|5/5/23
|$715,000
|91-2125 Kaioli St #3103
|5/3/23
|$685,000
|91-1255 Kamaaha Ave #1201
|5/5/23
|$659,000
|91-3525 Kauluakoko St #1816
|5/5/23
|$695,000
|91-3475 Nana Hope St #1204
|5/5/23
|$675,000
|91-848 Keena Pl
|5/5/23
|$500,000
|91-899 Puamaeole St #7C
|5/4/23
|$563,000
|91-1098 E Hamana St
|5/1/23
|$875,000
|91-1017 C Hawea St
|5/5/23
|$910,000
|91-1672 Bond St
|5/5/23
|$704,750
|91-1038 Kanio St
|5/2/23
|$870,000
|91-1063 Noholike St
|5/2/23
|$1,400,000
|91-1054 Kaipu St
|5/5/23
|$280,267
|91-1039 Keoneula Blvd #D6
|5/4/23
|$501,000
|91-2220 Kaiwawalo St #101
|5/1/23
|$799,000
|91-1045 Kai Weke St
|5/5/23
|$1,099,999
|91-1143 Hoiliili St
|5/5/23
|$1,223,000
|91-1363 Keoneula Blvd #903
|5/1/23
|$769,000
|91-1312 Keoneula Blvd #205
|5/1/23
|$750,000
|91-1516 Ulaula Loop
|5/2/23
|$1,165,000
|91-1564 Laauala St
|5/3/23
|$1,113,000
|91-1868 Olali St
|5/5/23
|$1,103,875
|Hauula
|54-257 Honomu St
|5/3/23
|$830,000
|Hawaii Kai
|444 Lunalilo Home Rd #502
|5/4/23
|$715,000
|406 Opihikao Pl #491
|5/1/23
|$975,000
|383 Ainahou St
|5/1/23
|$1,700,000
|564 Hahaione St #Vg
|5/2/23
|$750,000
|Heeia
|46-277 Ahui Nani Pl
|5/5/23
|$875,000
|Kaaawa
|51-416 Kamehameha Hwy
|5/1/23
|$1,165,000
|Kahaluu
|47-249 C Hui Iwa St #3 3
|5/5/23
|$820,000
|47-505 Hui Iwa St
|5/3/23
|$1,250,000
|Kailua
|355 Aoloa St #F303
|5/1/23
|$695,000
|933 Lunahelu St
|5/5/23
|$1,069,000
|371 Keolu Dr
|5/4/23
|$1,175,000
|130 Kahako St #21B
|5/4/23
|$925,000
|317 Olomana St #B
|5/4/23
|$1,030,000
|14 Aulike St #502
|5/5/23
|$615,000
|711 Wailepo Pl #107
|5/5/23
|$550,000
|Kaimuki
|702 10th Ave
|5/5/23
|$1,021,000
|3933 Harding Ave
|5/1/23
|$1,185,000
|3817 Kaimuki Ave #A
|5/1/23
|$1,080,000
|Kakaaako
|801 South St #3007
|5/2/23
|$825,000
|415 S St #1002
|5/1/23
|$585,000
|987 Queen St #1913
|5/1/23
|$840,000
|1000 Queen St #2301
|5/1/23
|$1,320,000
|1009 Kapiolani Blvd #1506
|5/2/23
|$900,000
|1108 Auahi St #10-H
|5/5/23
|$1,470,000
|1177 Queen St #2308
|5/1/23
|$1,550,000
|1189 Waimanu St #1505
|5/1/23
|$1,432,500
|Kalihi Valley
|1571 Pahulu St
|5/3/23
|$1,207,000
|Kaneohe
|323 Iliaina St
|5/3/23
|$2,190,000
|45-005 Holowai St
|5/5/23
|$920,000
|45-1136 Haleloke Pl
|5/5/23
|$1,750,000
|45-128 Pookela Pl
|5/4/23
|$1,250,000
|Kapahulu
|3075 La Pietra Cir #27
|5/1/23
|$2,410,000
|2969 Kalakaua Ave #605, 705
|5/5/23
|$1,602,395
|2937 Kalakaua Ave #44
|5/4/23
|$1,000,000
|Kapalama
|1515 Kokea St
|5/4/23
|$850,000
|Liliha
|1212 Nuuanu Ave #1103
|5/3/23
|$638,000
|60 N Beretania St #1403
|5/2/23
|$470,000
|633 Nalanui St #209
|5/2/23
|$385,000
|723 N School St
|5/4/23
|$467,500
|Lower Kalihi
|2027 Wilcox Ln #205
|5/4/23
|$280,000
|1250 Richard Ln #A506
|5/5/23
|$343,000
|Lower Manoa
|2860 Waialae Ave #105
|5/4/23
|$339,000
|Makakilo, Ewa Beach
|92-377 Laaloa St
|5/5/23
|$820,000
|92-509 Akaula St
|5/5/23
|$869,000
|92-349 Akaula St
|5/1/23
|$1,045,000
|92-698 Paakai St
|5/5/23
|$580,650
|92-731 Makakilo Dr #5
|5/2/23
|$512,000
|92-945 Welo St #87
|5/3/23
|$435,000
|92-947 Welo St #90
|5/1/23
|$550,000
|92-923 Welo St #116
|5/5/23
|$645,000
|92-1001 Makakilo Dr #47
|5/1/23
|$554,999
|92-1212 Palahia St #W206
|5/5/23
|$545,000
|92-1230 Palahia St #Z201
|5/1/23
|$570,000
|92-527 Waokele St
|5/5/23
|$1,310,000
|Makiki
|1040 Kinau St #1204
|5/4/23
|$357,000
|1441 Victoria St #603
|5/5/23
|$540,000
|999 Wilder Ave #503
|5/3/23
|$750,000
|1054 Green St #504
|5/1/23
|$415,000
|1201 Wilder Ave #2106
|5/3/23
|$475,000
|1526 Liholiho St
|5/3/23
|$1,980,000
|1700 Makiki St #107
|5/5/23
|$226,600
|1700 Makiki St #119
|5/4/23
|$226,600
|1700 Makiki St #120
|5/4/23
|$226,600
|1700 Makiki St #122
|5/2/23
|$226,600
|1700 Makiki St #202
|5/1/23
|$187,900
|1700 Makiki St #205
|5/4/23
|$187,900
|1700 Makiki St #212
|5/1/23
|$187,900
|1630 Liholiho St #503
|5/1/23
|$350,000
|
Manoa Valley
|2406 Oahu Ave #B
|5/5/23
|$1,280,000
|3406 Keahi St
|5/1/23
|$770,000
|Mccully
|500 University Ave #1411
|5/3/23
|$420,000
|2439 Kapiolani Blvd #1103
|5/3/23
|$455,000
|2781 Kapiolani Blvd #902
|5/2/23
|$810,000
|2845 Waialae Ave #411
|5/5/23
|$228,000
|Mililani, Waipio
|95-528 Wikao St #C106
|5/5/23
|$545,000
|95-180 Wailawa St
|5/2/23
|$600,000
|95-045 Waikalani Dr #G104
|5/4/23
|$150,000
|95-2031 Waikalani Pl #D501
|5/2/23
|$422,000
|95-270 Waikalani Dr #I204
|5/2/23
|$555,000
|95-100 455 Moenamanu St
|5/2/23
|$735,000
|95-1050 Makaikai St #25M
|5/2/23
|$385,500
|95-1042 Lahui St
|5/4/23
|$880,000
|95-1003 Meahou St
|5/5/23
|$1,250,000
|95-205 Hoani Pl #49
|5/1/23
|$895,000
|Mokuleia
|68-121 Au St #407
|5/3/23
|$850,000
|Nanakuli, Maili
|87-276 Saint Johns Rd
|5/1/23
|$759,000
|87-2141 Pakeke St #43
|5/2/23
|$480,326
|87-1036 Hakimo Rd
|5/1/23
|$975,000
|87-1550 Farrington Hwy #J8
|5/2/23
|$220,930
|87-1026 Ahekai St
|5/4/23
|$660,000
|Niu Valley
|467 Puuikena Dr
|5/3/23
|$3,100,000
|Nuuanu
|512 Iolani Ave #202
|5/4/23
|$560,000
|2485 Booth Rd
|5/5/23
|$950,000
|Palolo Valley, St Louis Heights
|1766 Saint Louis Dr
|5/3/23
|$1,497,800
|Pearl City
|1544 Kalauipo St
|5/5/23
|$1,290,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98-1827 C Kaahumanu St #82C
|5/1/23
|$810,000
|98-1950 R Kaahumanu St #154
|5/5/23
|$1,030,000
|98-351 Koauka Loop #C1801
|5/5/23
|$470,000
|98-1682 Nahele St
|5/5/23
|$1,410,000
|Punaluu
|53-388 Kamehameha Hwy
|5/5/23
|$1,350,002
|53-549 Kamehameha Hwy #510
|5/1/23
|$87,000
|53-567 Kamehameha Hwy #BH409
|5/1/23
|$599,995
|Puunui Alewa Heights
|304 Wyllie St
|5/1/23
|$1,100,000
|Wahiawa
|1600 Wilikina Dr #C604
|5/5/23
|$375,000
|Waialae, Kahala
|4523 Aukai Ave
|5/3/23
|$2,500,000
|1434 Kalaniiki St #2
|5/5/23
|$980,000
|Waialua
|67-033 Naluahi St
|5/1/23
|$1,700,000
|Waikane
|49-671 Kamehameha Hwy
|5/5/23
|$1,199,000
|Waikiki
|223 Saratoga Rd #1211
|5/2/23
|$1,580,000
|1920 Ala Moana Blvd #1710
|5/4/23
|$88,800
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd #1207
|5/4/23
|$249,000
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd #2607
|5/1/23
|$260,000
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd #3905
|5/1/23
|$200,000
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd #1112
|5/5/23
|$248,999
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd #1815
|5/1/23
|$190,000
|411 Hobron Ln #1507
|5/1/23
|$315,000
|400 Hobron Ln #2312
|5/1/23
|$425,000
|400 Hobron Ln #2901
|5/5/23
|$550,000
|419 Keoniana St #1201
|5/5/23
|$605,000
|2240 Kuhio Ave #1304
|5/3/23
|$138,000
|2345 Ala Wai Blvd #2714
|5/2/23
|$450,000
|445 Seaside Ave #2215
|5/4/23
|$240,000
|445 Seaside Ave #2612
|5/4/23
|$358,000
|445 Seaside Ave #4020
|5/2/23
|$550,000
|2450 Prince Edward St #504A
|5/4/23
|$77,000
|2410 Cleghorn St #1001
|5/1/23
|$465,000
|320 Liliuokalani Ave #1701
|5/1/23
|$470,000
|201 Ohua Ave #3607
|5/5/23
|$785,000
|2509 Ala Wai Blvd #501
|5/1/23
|$388,000
|2500 Kalakaua Ave #503
|5/5/23
|$210,000
|2500 Kalakaua Ave #1505
|5/3/23
|$200,000
|Waimanalo
|41-1640 Humuka Loop
|5/2/23
|$532,539
|Waipahu
|94-940 Meheula Pkwy #151
|5/1/23
|$425,000
|94-728 Lumiauau St #L1
|5/2/23
|$708,500
|94-219 Paioa Pl #F206
|5/3/23
|$490,000
|94-708 Lumiauau St #Nn201
|5/4/23
|$650,000
|94-692 Lumiauau St #Ss5
|5/5/23
|$650,000
|94-245 Leowahine St #3004
|5/5/23
|$299,000
|94-011 Waipahu St #F218
|5/4/23
|$365,000
|94-558 Kipou St
|5/5/23
|$888,000
|94-477 Hie Pl
|5/2/23
|$955,000
|94-343 Hakamoa St
|5/1/23
|$1,210,000
|94-405 Kaholo St
|5/4/23
|$675,000
|94-332 Apele St
|5/5/23
|$955,000
|
COMMERCIAL
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91-118 91-118 Kaomi Loop
|5/3/23
|$9,475,000
|Nuuanu
|55 S Kukui St #C209
|5/4/23
|$748,000
|Waikiki
|400 Hobron Ln #P7
|5/3/23
|$200,000
