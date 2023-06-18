comscore Hawaii Real Estate Sales: May 1 – May 5, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: May 1 – May 5, 2023

  Today
  Updated 10:00 pm
For The Week Of May 1-5
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa    
99-470 Ulune St 5/5/23 $458,850
Airport/Mapunapuna    
3642 Likini St 5/5/23 $735,000
1980 Ala Mahamoe St 5/3/23 $1,295,000
1389 Ala Aolani St 5/3/23 $1,110,000
Ala Moana    
88 Piikoi St #2907 5/3/23 $1,180,000
1650 Kanunu St #1305 5/1/23 $238,500
747 Amana St #2205 5/2/23 $142,000
410 Atkinson Dr #2413 5/2/23 $205,000
410 Atkinson Dr #2802 5/3/23 $195,000
1555 Kapiolani Blvd #2006 5/1/23 $3,150,000
1631 Kapiolani Blvd #3303 5/3/23 $690,000
Ewa, Kapolei    
91-2031 Luahoana St #98 5/3/23 $760,000
91-1091 Keoneula Blvd #H4 5/1/23 $730,000
91-1011 Kaipalaoa St #401 5/5/23 $715,000
91-2125 Kaioli St #3103 5/3/23 $685,000
91-1255 Kamaaha Ave #1201 5/5/23 $659,000
91-3525 Kauluakoko St #1816 5/5/23 $695,000
91-3475 Nana Hope St #1204 5/5/23 $675,000
91-848 Keena Pl 5/5/23 $500,000
91-899 Puamaeole St #7C 5/4/23 $563,000
91-1098 E Hamana St 5/1/23 $875,000
91-1017 C Hawea St 5/5/23 $910,000
91-1672 Bond St 5/5/23 $704,750
91-1038 Kanio St 5/2/23 $870,000
91-1063 Noholike St 5/2/23 $1,400,000
91-1054 Kaipu St 5/5/23 $280,267
91-1039 Keoneula Blvd #D6 5/4/23 $501,000
91-2220 Kaiwawalo St #101 5/1/23 $799,000
91-1045 Kai Weke St 5/5/23 $1,099,999
91-1143 Hoiliili St 5/5/23 $1,223,000
91-1363 Keoneula Blvd #903 5/1/23 $769,000
91-1312 Keoneula Blvd #205 5/1/23 $750,000
91-1516 Ulaula Loop 5/2/23 $1,165,000
91-1564 Laauala St 5/3/23 $1,113,000
91-1868 Olali St 5/5/23 $1,103,875
Hauula    
54-257 Honomu St 5/3/23 $830,000
Hawaii Kai    
444 Lunalilo Home Rd #502 5/4/23 $715,000
406 Opihikao Pl #491 5/1/23 $975,000
383 Ainahou St 5/1/23 $1,700,000
564 Hahaione St #Vg 5/2/23 $750,000
Heeia    
46-277 Ahui Nani Pl 5/5/23 $875,000
Kaaawa    
51-416 Kamehameha Hwy 5/1/23 $1,165,000
Kahaluu    
47-249 C Hui Iwa St #3 3 5/5/23 $820,000
47-505 Hui Iwa St 5/3/23 $1,250,000
Kailua    
355 Aoloa St #F303 5/1/23 $695,000
933 Lunahelu St 5/5/23 $1,069,000
371 Keolu Dr 5/4/23 $1,175,000
130 Kahako St #21B 5/4/23 $925,000
317 Olomana St #B 5/4/23 $1,030,000
14 Aulike St #502 5/5/23 $615,000
711 Wailepo Pl #107 5/5/23 $550,000
Kaimuki    
702 10th Ave 5/5/23 $1,021,000
3933 Harding Ave 5/1/23 $1,185,000
3817 Kaimuki Ave #A 5/1/23 $1,080,000
Kakaaako    
801 South St #3007 5/2/23 $825,000
415 S St #1002 5/1/23 $585,000
987 Queen St #1913 5/1/23 $840,000
1000 Queen St #2301 5/1/23 $1,320,000
1009 Kapiolani Blvd #1506 5/2/23 $900,000
1108 Auahi St #10-H 5/5/23 $1,470,000
1177 Queen St #2308 5/1/23 $1,550,000
1189 Waimanu St #1505 5/1/23 $1,432,500
Kalihi Valley    
1571 Pahulu St 5/3/23 $1,207,000
Kaneohe    
323 Iliaina St 5/3/23 $2,190,000
45-005 Holowai St 5/5/23 $920,000
45-1136 Haleloke Pl 5/5/23 $1,750,000
45-128 Pookela Pl 5/4/23 $1,250,000
Kapahulu    
3075 La Pietra Cir #27 5/1/23 $2,410,000
2969 Kalakaua Ave #605, 705 5/5/23 $1,602,395
2937 Kalakaua Ave #44 5/4/23 $1,000,000
Kapalama    
1515 Kokea St 5/4/23 $850,000
Liliha    
1212 Nuuanu Ave #1103 5/3/23 $638,000
60 N Beretania St #1403 5/2/23 $470,000
633 Nalanui St #209 5/2/23 $385,000
723 N School St 5/4/23 $467,500
Lower Kalihi    
2027 Wilcox Ln #205 5/4/23 $280,000
1250 Richard Ln #A506 5/5/23 $343,000
Lower Manoa    
2860 Waialae Ave #105 5/4/23 $339,000
Makakilo, Ewa Beach    
92-377 Laaloa St 5/5/23 $820,000
92-509 Akaula St 5/5/23 $869,000
92-349 Akaula St 5/1/23 $1,045,000
92-698 Paakai St 5/5/23 $580,650
92-731 Makakilo Dr #5 5/2/23 $512,000
92-945 Welo St #87 5/3/23 $435,000
92-947 Welo St #90 5/1/23 $550,000
92-923 Welo St #116 5/5/23 $645,000
92-1001 Makakilo Dr #47 5/1/23 $554,999
92-1212 Palahia St #W206 5/5/23 $545,000
92-1230 Palahia St #Z201 5/1/23 $570,000
92-527 Waokele St 5/5/23 $1,310,000
Makiki    
1040 Kinau St #1204 5/4/23 $357,000
1441 Victoria St #603 5/5/23 $540,000
999 Wilder Ave #503 5/3/23 $750,000
1054 Green St #504 5/1/23 $415,000
1201 Wilder Ave #2106 5/3/23 $475,000
1526 Liholiho St 5/3/23 $1,980,000
1700 Makiki St #107 5/5/23 $226,600
1700 Makiki St #119 5/4/23 $226,600
1700 Makiki St #120 5/4/23 $226,600
1700 Makiki St #122 5/2/23 $226,600
1700 Makiki St #202 5/1/23 $187,900
1700 Makiki St #205 5/4/23 $187,900
1700 Makiki St #212 5/1/23 $187,900
1630 Liholiho St #503 5/1/23 $350,000

 

Manoa Valley

    
2406 Oahu Ave #B 5/5/23 $1,280,000
3406 Keahi St 5/1/23 $770,000
Mccully    
500 University Ave #1411 5/3/23 $420,000
2439 Kapiolani Blvd #1103 5/3/23 $455,000
2781 Kapiolani Blvd #902 5/2/23 $810,000
2845 Waialae Ave #411 5/5/23 $228,000
Mililani, Waipio    
95-528 Wikao St #C106 5/5/23 $545,000
95-180 Wailawa St 5/2/23 $600,000
95-045 Waikalani Dr #G104 5/4/23 $150,000
95-2031 Waikalani Pl #D501 5/2/23 $422,000
95-270 Waikalani Dr #I204 5/2/23 $555,000
95-100 455 Moenamanu St 5/2/23 $735,000
95-1050 Makaikai St #25M 5/2/23 $385,500
95-1042 Lahui St 5/4/23 $880,000
95-1003 Meahou St 5/5/23 $1,250,000
95-205 Hoani Pl #49 5/1/23 $895,000
Mokuleia    
68-121 Au St #407 5/3/23 $850,000
Nanakuli, Maili    
87-276 Saint Johns Rd 5/1/23 $759,000
87-2141 Pakeke St #43 5/2/23 $480,326
87-1036 Hakimo Rd 5/1/23 $975,000
87-1550 Farrington Hwy #J8 5/2/23 $220,930
87-1026 Ahekai St 5/4/23 $660,000
Niu Valley    
467 Puuikena Dr 5/3/23 $3,100,000
Nuuanu    
512 Iolani Ave #202 5/4/23 $560,000
2485 Booth Rd 5/5/23 $950,000
Palolo Valley, St Louis Heights    
1766 Saint Louis Dr 5/3/23 $1,497,800
Pearl City    
1544 Kalauipo St 5/5/23 $1,290,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights    
98-1827 C Kaahumanu St #82C 5/1/23 $810,000
98-1950 R Kaahumanu St #154 5/5/23 $1,030,000
98-351 Koauka Loop #C1801 5/5/23 $470,000
98-1682 Nahele St 5/5/23 $1,410,000
Punaluu    
53-388 Kamehameha Hwy 5/5/23 $1,350,002
53-549 Kamehameha Hwy #510 5/1/23 $87,000
53-567 Kamehameha Hwy #BH409 5/1/23 $599,995
Puunui Alewa Heights    
304 Wyllie St 5/1/23 $1,100,000
Wahiawa    
1600 Wilikina Dr #C604 5/5/23 $375,000
Waialae, Kahala    
4523 Aukai Ave 5/3/23 $2,500,000
1434 Kalaniiki St #2 5/5/23 $980,000
Waialua    
67-033 Naluahi St 5/1/23 $1,700,000
Waikane    
49-671 Kamehameha Hwy 5/5/23 $1,199,000
Waikiki    
223 Saratoga Rd #1211 5/2/23 $1,580,000
1920 Ala Moana Blvd #1710 5/4/23 $88,800
1778 Ala Moana Blvd #1207 5/4/23 $249,000
1778 Ala Moana Blvd #2607 5/1/23 $260,000
1778 Ala Moana Blvd #3905 5/1/23 $200,000
1778 Ala Moana Blvd #1112 5/5/23 $248,999
1778 Ala Moana Blvd #1815 5/1/23 $190,000
411 Hobron Ln #1507 5/1/23 $315,000
400 Hobron Ln #2312 5/1/23 $425,000
400 Hobron Ln #2901 5/5/23 $550,000
419 Keoniana St #1201 5/5/23 $605,000
2240 Kuhio Ave #1304 5/3/23 $138,000
2345 Ala Wai Blvd #2714 5/2/23 $450,000
445 Seaside Ave #2215 5/4/23 $240,000
445 Seaside Ave #2612 5/4/23 $358,000
445 Seaside Ave #4020 5/2/23 $550,000
2450 Prince Edward St #504A 5/4/23 $77,000
2410 Cleghorn St #1001 5/1/23 $465,000
320 Liliuokalani Ave #1701 5/1/23 $470,000
201 Ohua Ave #3607 5/5/23 $785,000
2509 Ala Wai Blvd #501 5/1/23 $388,000
2500 Kalakaua Ave #503 5/5/23 $210,000
2500 Kalakaua Ave #1505 5/3/23 $200,000
Waimanalo    
41-1640 Humuka Loop 5/2/23 $532,539
Waipahu    
94-940 Meheula Pkwy #151 5/1/23 $425,000
94-728 Lumiauau St #L1 5/2/23 $708,500
94-219 Paioa Pl #F206 5/3/23 $490,000
94-708 Lumiauau St #Nn201 5/4/23 $650,000
94-692 Lumiauau St #Ss5 5/5/23 $650,000
94-245 Leowahine St #3004 5/5/23 $299,000
94-011 Waipahu St #F218 5/4/23 $365,000
94-558 Kipou St 5/5/23 $888,000
94-477 Hie Pl 5/2/23 $955,000
94-343 Hakamoa St 5/1/23 $1,210,000
94-405 Kaholo St 5/4/23 $675,000
94-332 Apele St 5/5/23 $955,000

 

COMMERCIAL
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Ewa, Kapolei    
91-118 91-118 Kaomi Loop 5/3/23 $9,475,000
Nuuanu    
55 S Kukui St #C209 5/4/23 $748,000
Waikiki    
400 Hobron Ln #P7 5/3/23 $200,000
