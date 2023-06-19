Vital Statistics: June 9-15, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, June 9-15
>> Sloan Riley Alexander and Bridgette Nicole Fonder
>> Stefany Ky Baker and Dustin Nicholas Mueller
>> Brian Bergantinos Baldevarona and Tiffany Ashley Bautista Antonio
>> Joshua Brian Barscheski and Brittani Michele Hamer
>> Jessica Lynn Beatsch and Michael Verlin Jones
>> Charis May Lee Brown and Peyton Thomas Mayes
>> Randy Keola Bullard and Carrie Mitsue Yap
>> Diana Regina Carrillo Barrera and Jose Miguel Salas Arreola
>> Amanda Rocha Chirol and Matheus Saggio Silva Azevedo Salvador
>> Brandon Hajime Fukuda and Sarah Yoshie Nanbu
>> Abbigail Christine Tyler Gibbs and Benjamin Emmanuel Flores
>> Ashley Sarrah Gifford and Roger Kenneth Peterson
>> Brandan Makani Goo and Kerrie Kathleen Toner
>> Michael David Heffner and Sherie Mae Baguioro Calinao
>> Jamie Lyn Emi Itokazu and Matthew Nathan Wells
>> Nalu Aukai Kauweloa-Pilialoha and Chabrynne Sachiko Kalehiwaokekaimalie Kekua
>> William Mckinley Lloyd and Courtlyn Elizabeth Partin
>> Tatiana Lauren Kuuipolani Kawa‘akoa Magofna and Clark Patrick Amantiad
>> Alexandra Celina Bernardo Masaquel and Emmet Cole Spratto
>> Henele Unuaki O Kanakana Nai and Jade Kau‘ionapualei Oh Botelho
>> Abigail Joy Abad Paulino and Bradley Abendanio Ponce
>> Alyssa Nichole Pimentel and Savanna Mayumi Mcpeek
>> Amy Lynn Ranney and Jovanni Joel Colon
>> Celeste Anne Ritchey and Marcio Dos Santos Rinaldi
>> Chai C. Saepharn and Shannon Maria McCarty
>> Caleb James Seamster and Rhianna Lynn Eide
>> Eliza Neona Shippen and John Grayden Anderson
>> Ashley Philomena Silva and Brandon Keola Popa
>> Griffin Michael Stopani and Deanna Elizabeth Judge
>> Janne Wammen Svendsen and Rasmus Bertelsen
>> Kevin Cameron Webinger and Alma Rodriguez
>> Nicholas Robert Weiss and Nisha Hope Savino
>> Briana Ashlee Williams and Manoj Kumar
>> Lance Lin Hee Yurong and Charrese Puailani Kum-Yuk Matsumoto
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, June 9-15
>> Anahi Hikaalani Abbott
>> Inez Kealohilani Abbott
>> Miles Albert Cavalier
>> Ava-Lee Kaleihiwaakamakuaaloha Hauki-Williams
>> Eleanor Marie Huskey
>> Kupa‘a Ray Naneaikamoana Kolish-Paikai
>> Creed Plaza Lattimore
>> Greysen Yoshi Yan Xi Li
>> Cherish Maliana Mona See
