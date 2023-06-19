Vital Statistics: June 9-15, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, June 9-15

>> Sloan Riley Alexander and Bridgette Nicole Fonder

>> Stefany Ky Baker and Dustin Nicholas Mueller

>> Brian Bergantinos Baldevarona and Tiffany Ashley Bautista Antonio

>> Joshua Brian Barscheski and Brittani Michele Hamer

>> Jessica Lynn Beatsch and Michael Verlin Jones

>> Charis May Lee Brown and Peyton Thomas Mayes

>> Randy Keola Bullard and Carrie Mitsue Yap

>> Diana Regina Carrillo Barrera and Jose Miguel Salas Arreola

>> Amanda Rocha Chirol and Matheus Saggio Silva Azevedo Salvador

>> Brandon Hajime Fukuda and Sarah Yoshie Nanbu

>> Abbigail Christine Tyler Gibbs and Benjamin Emmanuel Flores

>> Ashley Sarrah Gifford and Roger Kenneth Peterson

>> Brandan Makani Goo and Kerrie Kathleen Toner

>> Michael David Heffner and Sherie Mae Baguioro Calinao

>> Jamie Lyn Emi Itokazu and Matthew Nathan Wells

>> Nalu Aukai Kauweloa-Pilialoha and Chabrynne Sachiko Kalehiwaokekaimalie Kekua

>> William Mckinley Lloyd and Courtlyn Elizabeth Partin

>> Tatiana Lauren Kuuipolani Kawa‘akoa Magofna and Clark Patrick Amantiad

>> Alexandra Celina Bernardo Masaquel and Emmet Cole Spratto

>> Henele Unuaki O Kanakana Nai and Jade Kau‘ionapualei Oh Botelho

>> Abigail Joy Abad Paulino and Bradley Abendanio Ponce

>> Alyssa Nichole Pimentel and Savanna Mayumi Mcpeek

>> Amy Lynn Ranney and Jovanni Joel Colon

>> Celeste Anne Ritchey and Marcio Dos Santos Rinaldi

>> Chai C. Saepharn and Shannon Maria McCarty

>> Caleb James Seamster and Rhianna Lynn Eide

>> Eliza Neona Shippen and John Grayden Anderson

>> Ashley Philomena Silva and Brandon Keola Popa

>> Griffin Michael Stopani and Deanna Elizabeth Judge

>> Janne Wammen Svendsen and Rasmus Bertelsen

>> Kevin Cameron Webinger and Alma Rodriguez

>> Nicholas Robert Weiss and Nisha Hope Savino

>> Briana Ashlee Williams and Manoj Kumar

>> Lance Lin Hee Yurong and Charrese Puailani Kum-Yuk Matsumoto

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, June 9-15

>> Anahi Hikaalani Abbott

>> Inez Kealohilani Abbott

>> Miles Albert Cavalier

>> Ava-Lee Kaleihiwaakamakuaaloha Hauki-Williams

>> Eleanor Marie Huskey

>> Kupa‘a Ray Naneaikamoana Kolish-Paikai

>> Creed Plaza Lattimore

>> Greysen Yoshi Yan Xi Li

>> Cherish Maliana Mona See