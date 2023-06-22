comscore Man in serious conditon after excavator accident in Kunia | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man in serious conditon after excavator accident in Kunia

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A man is in serious condition today after an excavator he was operating rolled over and plunged 30 to 40 feet down an embankment in Kunia.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 10:18 a.m. for a rescue extrication, and six units responded.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the excavator had rolled onto its side, and the operator had been injured, but not pinned, due to the rollover.

Firefighters conducted a low-angle rope rescue to get to the patient, where they provided basic life support, and then hoisted him up a steep slope in a rescue basket.

Medical care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at about 11:15 a.m.

EMS treated the patient, a man estimated to be in his 30s, for multiple injuries and took him to the hospital in serious condition.

