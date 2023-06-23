UH basketball guard Munoz granted another season

University of Hawaii basketball coach Eran Ganot was in a festive mood after learning the NCAA granted point guard Juan Munoz another year of eligibility.

“Juan gets another senior night,” Ganot said today.

The NCAA approved a medical hardship that will allow Munoz to play as an eighth-year senior during the 2023-24 season.

Munoz, who grew up in North Carolina, was a member of Longwood University’s basketball team for five years — playing only three seasons because of a torn right ACL — before entering the transfer portal in 2021. Ahead of UH’s 2021-22 season, Munoz suffered an ACL tear in his left knee. He missed the entire season.

Last November, he scored 16 points in 20 minutes in an exhibition against Hawaii Hilo. But in the second half of that game, Munoz suffered a season-ending injury to his left Achilles. For the final road trip of the 2022-23 season, Munoz was on the ’Bows’ travel roster.

Although Munoz participated in senior-night ceremonies, UH and Munoz agreed to pursue a medical hardship.

“We felt good about it,” Ganot said. “He certainly fit a precedent. He had a clear injury. We were preparing for both scenarios.”

Munoz is in the eighth month of a rehabilitation program that usually takes between nine and 10 months. “It’s a credit to him,” Ganot said. “He’s working on what he can control. His rehab is going very well.”

Ganot said the ’Bows reserved a scholarship for Munoz. The ’Bows have one remaining scholarship available for the coming academic year.