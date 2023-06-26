comscore Lawmakers look to increase Coast Guard’s Pacific footprint | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Lawmakers look to increase Coast Guard’s Pacific footprint

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:38 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO U.S. Rep. Ed Case during a visit to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point. A bill moving through Congress includes $335 million requested by Case for the Coast Guard to get three new Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters to support operations in the Pacific.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    U.S. Rep. Ed Case during a visit to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point. A bill moving through Congress includes $335 million requested by Case for the Coast Guard to get three new Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters to support operations in the Pacific.

  • U.S. COAST GUARD / 2019 The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter William Hart passes Diamond Head on its way to its home port in Honolulu. The William Hart is the third Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutter to be stationed in Hawaii.

    U.S. COAST GUARD / 2019

    The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter William Hart passes Diamond Head on its way to its home port in Honolulu. The William Hart is the third Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutter to be stationed in Hawaii.

A $91.5 billion bill making its way through Congress funding programs under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security includes provisions to continue supporting an increased U.S. Coast Guard presence in the Pacific. Read more

Previous Story
Mini Fruit Jelly Cup poses choking hazard

Scroll Up