Letter: Donald Trump is unfit to be president again

I am very disturbed by recent letters that say we need a “strong” president to fix the ills of our nation (“Country has declined under Biden presidency,” Star-Advertiser, June 14; “Trump accomplished much in his tenure,” Star-Advertiser, June 26). They seem to suggest we need our former ex-president back in office.

A man who is twice-impeached; twice-indicted, the latest for compromising our national security by retaining top secret documents; found civilly liable for sexual assault; who has said on tape that you can grab women’s genitals; a narcissist who is amoral, a misogynist, crude, grandiose, crass and ignorant; a man who admires Russian President Vladimir Putin, “a very smart man,” and has a bromance with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un — this is the man who will “make America great again.”

What he will do is dismantle any remaining signs of civility and turn this country into his own dictatorship, exacting his revenge on anyone he believes has wronged him.

Take your blinders off, and your ear plugs out, before there is no more America.

Ilse Epple

Ewa Beach

