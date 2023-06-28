comscore Letter: Donald Trump is unfit to be president again | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Donald Trump is unfit to be president again

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I am very disturbed by recent letters that say we need a “strong” president to fix the ills of our nation (“Country has declined under Biden presidency,” Star-Advertiser, June 14; “Trump accomplished much in his tenure,” Star-Advertiser, June 26). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Haiku Stairs could help tourism, environment

Scroll Up