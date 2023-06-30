comscore Kilauea no longer erupting, alert level now at advisory | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Kilauea no longer erupting, alert level now at advisory

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • HAWAIIAN VOLCANO OBSERVATORY Panorama of Halemaʻumaʻu and the down-dropped caldera floor, on June 20, from the west rim of the summit caldera. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has downgraded the current alert level for Kilauea from watch to advisory. The aviation code has also been downgraded from orange to yellow.

    HAWAIIAN VOLCANO OBSERVATORY

    Panorama of Halemaʻumaʻu and the down-dropped caldera floor, on June 20, from the west rim of the summit caldera. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has downgraded the current alert level for Kilauea from watch to advisory. The aviation code has also been downgraded from orange to yellow.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has downgraded the current alert level for Kilauea from watch to advisory. The aviation code has also been downgraded from orange to yellow.

The U.S. Geological Survey’s HVO this morning said Kilauea is no longer erupting, and that lava supply to the Halemaumau lava lake ceased on June 19. Seismic activity — including eruptive tremors — in the summit region has been low since the eruption ceased.

Additionally, sulfur dioxide emissions have decreased close to pre-eruption background levels.

However, HVO said, local concentrations of SO2 or hydrogen sulfide may persist in downwind areas, and residents may notice odors of these gases occasionally. Significant hazards also remain around Halemaumau from crater wall instability, ground cracking, and rockfalls. These can be enhanced by earthquakes within the area closed to the public.

“Overnight webcam views showed some incandescence from previously erupted lava as the lava proceeds to cool,” said HVO. “There remains the potential for eruptive activity to resume in the near future at or near the summit of Kilauea with little or no warning.”

HVO continues to closely monitor Kilauea for signs of renewed activity.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Apple is first public company to be valued at $3 trillion

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up