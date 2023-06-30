Kilauea no longer erupting, alert level now at advisory

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has downgraded the current alert level for Kilauea from watch to advisory. The aviation code has also been downgraded from orange to yellow.

The U.S. Geological Survey’s HVO this morning said Kilauea is no longer erupting, and that lava supply to the Halemaumau lava lake ceased on June 19. Seismic activity — including eruptive tremors — in the summit region has been low since the eruption ceased.

Additionally, sulfur dioxide emissions have decreased close to pre-eruption background levels.

However, HVO said, local concentrations of SO2 or hydrogen sulfide may persist in downwind areas, and residents may notice odors of these gases occasionally. Significant hazards also remain around Halemaumau from crater wall instability, ground cracking, and rockfalls. These can be enhanced by earthquakes within the area closed to the public.

“Overnight webcam views showed some incandescence from previously erupted lava as the lava proceeds to cool,” said HVO. “There remains the potential for eruptive activity to resume in the near future at or near the summit of Kilauea with little or no warning.”

HVO continues to closely monitor Kilauea for signs of renewed activity.