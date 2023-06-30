Kona grand jury indicts man in hit-and-run incident

A Kona grand jury indicted a 30-year-old Captain Cook man on charges related to a May 13 hit-and-run incident in South Kona that left a 24-year-old male pedestrian critically injured.

Alec Lyle Timpson was indicted June 20 on charges of first-degree negligent injury, duty to give information or render aid, accidents involving death or serious bodily injury and accidents involving substantial bodily injury.

The most serious offense is accidents involving death and serious bodily injury, a Class B felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison or four years’ probation and up to 18 months in jail, the Hawaii County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release today.

Timpson pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned Tuesday.

The judge set a jury trial for Nov. 14.

Timson remains free after posting $7,025 bail.

Timpson turned himself in to police May 14 after police issued a media release describing the vehicle involved. Police recovered a silver 2001 Ford F-150 pickup truck as evidence.

Police said the hit-and-run occurred May 13 on Highway 11 near the 110-mile marker in South Kona.

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle heading south on the highway when it struck the pedestrian walking south across the highway in the southbound lane.

The man was not in a marked crosswalk when he was struck, police said.

The driver fled the scene and failed to render aid, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to the Kona Community Hospital and later transported in critical condition to the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu for further treatment.