comscore VIDEO: State DOT Director Ed Sniffen joins ‘Spotlight Hawaii’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

VIDEO: State DOT Director Ed Sniffen joins ‘Spotlight Hawaii’

  • By Ryan Kalei Tsuji and Yunji de Nies / Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

  • VIDEO BY STAR-ADVERTISER

  • COURTESY PHOTO State Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    State Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen.

State Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen joined the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” livestream show today and answered viewer questions. This series shines a spotlight on issues affecting the Hawaiian Islands.

The livestream video has ended. Replay the video above and watch our past livestreams at this link.

“Spotlight Hawaii,” which shines a light on issues affecting Hawaii, airs live 10:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. Join Ryan Kalei Tsuji and Yunji de Nies this month for a conversation with guests. Click here to watch previous conversations and to view the rest of this month’s schedule.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Haze, heat and storms dull the start of summer across U.S.
Next Story
London prosecutor calls Kevin Spacey ‘a sexual bully’

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up