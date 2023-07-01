Natalie Ai Kamauu wins big at 2023 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards

Natalie Ai Kamauu was the year’s big winner as the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts announced the winners of the 46th Annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards tonight at the Hawaii Theatre.

Kamauu won six Hokus — including album of the year and female vocalist of the year — for her work as a recording artist, record producer and songwriter. Her son, Chaz Kamauu, won two Hokus for his contributions as her graphics designer and video director.

Most promising artist winner Wehilei won two other categories for a total of three Hokus. Kenneth Makuakane, Zachary Alaka‘i Lum, Taimane and veteran studio engineer Dave Tucciarone also won three awards each.

Nathan Aweau received his fourth male vocalist award; he got a second win for island music album. A‘ea‘e won group of the year and Hawaiian EP, Keauhou scored wins for Hawaiian music album and Hawaiian language performance, and Kapena De Lima added two awards to his resume with wins for his work as a record producer and studio engineer.

It was also big night for Gerard Gonsalves and his record label, Tin Idol Productions. Gonsalves launched the label in 2013 as a platform for Hawaii’s hard rock metal bands; its first release, “Jesus Christ Supernova,” was a metal rock reworking of “Jesus Christ Superstar.” A separate category for metal was added to the Hoku Awards in 2018, and Tin Idol has dominated it ever since. The label has diversified, and this year Tin Idol artists won awards for contemporary acoustic album, R&B album and rock album as well.

The winners in 29 categories were determined by the HARA membership. Winners in six other categories — two Hawaiian-language categories (haku mele and Hawaiian language performance), two engineering categories (engineering general and engineering Hawaiian), liner notes and graphics — were selected by panels of specialists.

The winner in the international recognition album category was also adjudicated. The criteria used in determining eligibility for the category, and the qualifications of the adjudicators, have not been made public.

The winner of favorite entertainer is determined by public vote.

The Ki-Ho‘Alu Legacy Award, which is administered by Milton Lau and the Ki-Ho‘Alu Foundation, has been presented as part of the Hoku Awards since it was created in 1991.

2023 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards

WINNERS

>> Album of the year (award to artist and producers): “Natalie Noelani,” Natalie Ai Kamauu (Keko Records); Natalie Ai Kamauu, Iolani Kamauu, Dave Tucciarone and Kapena De Lima, producers

>> Female vocalist of the year: Natalie Ai Kamauu, “Natalie Noelani” (Keko Records)

>> Male vocalist of the year: Nathan Aweau, “Ho‘omana‘o” (BP Music Arts)

>> Group of the year: A‘ea‘e (Tarvin Makia, Jeff Dayton, Keola Donaghy, Kenneth Makuakane), “A‘ea‘e” (Nani Kama‘ole Music)

>> Most promising artist(s) of the year: Wehilei, “Music Heals the Soul” (Wehilei Music)

>> EP (“Extended Play”) of the year: “Child of These Islands,” Kala‘e Camarillo (Kala‘e Camarillo)

>> Hawaiian EP (“Extended Play”) of the year: “A‘ea‘e,” A‘ea‘e (Tarvin Makia, Jeff Dayton, Keola Donaghy, Kenneth Makuakane), (Nani Kama‘ole Music)

>> Single of the year: “Kohala, HI,” Wehilei (Wehilei Music)

>> Hawaiian single of the year: “No Waimea Ke Aloha,” Natalie Ai Kamauu and Iolani Kamauu (Keko Records)

>> Christmas single of the year: “It’s Christmas Time Again,” Kala‘e Camarillo (Kala‘e Camarillo)

>> Music video of the year (award to artist, director and producer): “These Islands,” Kala‘e (Kala‘e); Michael Balke and Audrey Myers, video directors; Imua Garza, music producer

>> Hawaiian music video of the year (award to artist, director and producer): “No Waimea Ke Aloha,” Natalie Ai Kamauu and Iolani Kamauu (Keko Records); Chaz Kamauu, video director; Dave Tucciarone, music producer

>> Instrumental composition of the year (composer’s award): TIE

“Always Be There,” Kris Fuchigami (Kris Fuchigami); Kris Fuchigami, composer

“Pipeline’s Daughter,” Taimane (Diamond Entertainment, LLC); Taimane Tauiliili Bobbie Gardner, composer

>> Song of the year (composer’s award): “No Waimea Ke Aloha,” Natalie Ai Kamauu and Iolani Kamauu (Keko Records); Taupori Tangaro and Natalie Ai Kamauu, composers

>> Alternative album of the year: “Shine Your Light,” Big Chief Thunder (Bamboo Room Recording)

>> Anthology of the year (producer’s award): “Huliau,” Kenneth Makuakane (Makuakane Music); Kenneth Makuakane, producer

>> Compilation album of the year (producer’s award): “Hawaiian Falsetto Vol. 1,” Festivals Of Aloha (Haku Records); Wailau Ryder and Daryl Fujiwara, producers

>> Contemporary album of the year: “Purple Hawaiian Christmas,” Kalani Pe‘a (Pe‘a Records & Entertainment)

>> Contemporary acoustic album of the year: “Renaissance: Volume 2,” Sandy Essman (Tin Idol Productions)

>> Hawaiian music album of the year: “I Le‘a,” Keauhou (Keauhou)

>> Hip-hop album of the year: “Ho‘okupu — A Hip-Hop Anthology of Hawaiian History,” Various Artists (Hui O Kuapa)

>> Instrumental album of the year: “Hawaiki,” Taimane (Diamond Entertainment, LLC)

>> Island music album of the year: “Ho‘omana‘o,” Nathan Aweau (BP Music Arts)

>> Jazz album of the year: “Straight Ahead,” The Honolulu Jazz Quartet (Honolulu Jazz Quartet)

>> Metal album of the year: “The Fortune Queen,” Storm (Tin Idol Productions)

>> R&B album of the year: “Sweet Baby,” Stacie Ku‘ulei (Tin Idol Productions)

>> Reggae album of the year: “Music Heals The Soul,” Wehilei (Wehilei Music)

>> Religious album of the year: “I Believe,” The Tonga Sisters (Shadow Mountain Records)

>> Rock album of the year: “Real Slick,” Eyes of Red (Tin Idol Productions)

FAVORITE ENTERTAINER

(determined by public vote)

>> Taimane

ADJUDICATED CATEGORIES

>> Graphics: Chaz Kamauu, “Natalie Noelani,” Natalie Ai Kamauu (Keko Records)

>> Liner notes: Zachary Alaka‘i Lum and Na Haku Mele O Mele Ho‘opulapula, Vol. 2, “Mele Ho‘opulapula, Vol. 2,” Various Artists (Kahuli Leo Le‘a)

>> Haku mele (composer’s award): “Nani Wale ʻO Piʻiholo,” Kealiʻi Reichel, composer, from “Ka Haku Mele” by Kealiʻi Reichel, Kainani Kahaunaele, Cody Pueo Pata and Zachary Alakaʻi Lum (Kahuli Leo Leʻa)

>> Hawaiian language performance: “I Leʻa, Keauhou (Keauhou)

>> General engineering: Dave Tucciarone and Kapena De Lima, “Natalie Noelani,” Natalie Ai Kamauu (Keko Records)

>> Hawaiian engineering: Michael Casil, “Hawaiian Falsetto Vol. 1,” Festivals Of Aloha (Haku Records)

>> International album: “Ke‘alaokekaimakahikina,” Kaulana (Kaulana Entertainment)

KI-HO‘ALU LEGACY AWARD

(administered by the Ki-ho‘alu Foundation)

>> Cindy Combs