Let me get this straight: The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) called the Honolulu rail project the “worst project of its kind in America” due to the massive cost overruns and generally poor management over the course of many years. Read more

Let me get this straight: The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) called the Honolulu rail project the “worst project of its kind in America” due to the massive cost overruns and generally poor management over the course of many years (“Honolulu’s Skyline is ready to roll,” Star-Advertiser, June 30). So Lori Kahikina is brought in to reduce the project scope, get rid of consultants and redundant staff and do anything else to cut costs, such that the FTA now has faith enough to support the project to the tune of $375 million.

Then the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation Board — many of whom presumably oversaw at least some of the ineptitude — has the audacity to give Kahikina a sub-par ”C-” evaluation because “greater deference could have been paid to the Board of Directors” (“Rail CEO receives ‘C-minus’ evaluation ahead of the project’s biggest milestone,” Star-Advertiser, June 29).

The irony couldn’t be more glaring.

Kahikina is clearly the type of leader who knew exactly what not to do in order to get this train moving, quite literally.

John Kale Cheever

Waialae Iki

