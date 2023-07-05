comscore Oahu’s traffic-related fatalities remain high | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oahu’s traffic-related fatalities remain high

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.

At roughly the halfway mark, the number of traffic­-related fatalities in Hawaii is lower than at the same time in 2022. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu police urge motorists to drive sober on July 4th

Scroll Up