Moped rider, 42, in serious condition after hit-and-run

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu police are searching for the motorist involved in a hit-and-run in Kalihi that resulted in serious injuries to a moped rider early this morning.

Police said at about 12:55 a.m., a 42-year-old man on a moped was heading eastbound on Nimitz Highway when he was struck from behind near Sand Island Access Road.

The moped rider, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The motorist that struck him fled the scene.

No information on the make or model of the vehicle the motorist was operating was provided.

Police said at this time it is unknown whether speed, drugs, or alcohol were contributing factors of this collision.

Anyone with information should contact the HPD Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.

