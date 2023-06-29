HPD steps up impaired driving checkpoints ahead of holidays

Honolulu police are asking summer revelers to plan ahead and don’t drive if you’re drinking.

From July 1 through Aug. 31, police officers will set up impaired driver checkpoints at undisclosed times and locations around the island.

HPD arrests approximately 2,500 drivers annually for impaired driving. This includes, but is not limited to, the Independence Day and Statehood Day holidays, according to an HPD news release.

The checkpoints are part of the department’s ongoing efforts to save lives and reduce traffic injuries.

The HPD is reminding the public not to drink and drive and that the legal drinking age is 21. Giving alcohol to a minor is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one-year imprisonment.

Honolulu police officers have been conducting impaired driver checkpoints every week from September 2022 and will continue to do so through September 2023 as part of the federal “52/12” sobriety checkpoint program.

“Making our roadways safe is everyone’s responsibility. HPD advises everyone to refrain from getting behind the wheel while impaired. If you are impaired, use an alternative method of transportation, such as a designated driver or ride share service, or spending the night,” said Major Stason Tanaka, commander of HPD’s Traffic Division told the Star-Advertiser in a statement. “It’s much easier and cheaper than having to pay fines or lawyer’s fees if you are caught. Most importantly, it’s safer than risking your own and others’ lives because you chose to drive impaired.”