South Beretania closed due to downed utility pole

South Beretania Street is shut from Punahou Street because of downed utility pole, clogging afternoon rush-hour traffic throughout the area.

A single-vehicle accident caused the downed pole, which closed Beretania from Punahou Street to Kalakaua Avenue.

Power to about 720 customers in Makiki was knocked out temporarily by the accident around 2:30 p.m., according to Hawaiian Electric Co. Power to all but a few customers was restored by about 4:30 p.m.

Honolulu police warn motorists to stay away from the area because of the congestion caused by the road closure.

HECO crews have responded to downed pole.