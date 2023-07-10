comscore VIDEO: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi joins ‘Spotlight Hawaii’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

VIDEO: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi joins ‘Spotlight Hawaii’

  • By Ryan Kalei Tsuji and Yunji de Nies / Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

  • VIDEO BY STAR-ADVERTISER

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi spoke to the media, June 27, at Honolulu Hale to announce the awarding of 20 million dollars to the City and County by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to purchase new all-electric buses and to expand the city’s charging station capacities at bus depots.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi spoke to the media, June 27, at Honolulu Hale to announce the awarding of 20 million dollars to the City and County by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to purchase new all-electric buses and to expand the city’s charging station capacities at bus depots.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi joined the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” livestream show today and answered viewer questions. This series shines a spotlight on issues affecting the Hawaiian Islands.

The livestream video has ended. Replay the video above and watch our past livestreams at this link.

“Spotlight Hawaii,” which shines a light on issues affecting Hawaii, airs live 10:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. Join Ryan Kalei Tsuji and Yunji de Nies this month for a conversation with guests. Click here to watch previous conversations and to view the rest of this month’s schedule.

Comments (2)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Man, 44, shot in arm while walking in Hawaii Kai
Next Story
Reluctant Twitter users, influencers flocking to Threads app

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up