Editorial | Letters
Letter: With few riders, rail is a waste of time, money
Today Updated 12:05 a.m.

I heard that only 71,000 people rode the rail on its opening days ("Over 71,000 passengers ride Skyline in first 5, free days," Star-Advertiser, July 6). That is about right: Fewer than 1% of Honolulu residents said they would ride the rail. The people didn't want it, so why was it built?

Now part of the rail system is open for public use and hardly anyone is riding it. The rail is a waste of taxpayer money and a waste of 20 years building it.

Alan Kim
Wahiawa