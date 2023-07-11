comscore Letter: With few riders, rail is a waste of time, money | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: With few riders, rail is a waste of time, money

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I heard that only 71,000 people rode the rail on its opening days (“Over 71,000 passengers ride Skyline in first 5, free days,” Star-Advertiser, July 6). Read more

