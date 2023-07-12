Tropical Storm Calvin continues to strengthen in East Pacific

Having reached tropical storm strength Tuesday night off of California, Calvin continues to gain strength today and is forecast to become a hurricane Thursday.

Located about 720 miles south-southwest of the southern tip of Baja, California and 2,875 miles east-southeast of Hilo as of 5 a.m. today, Tropical Storm Calvin had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph while moving west at 16 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Calvin is expected to continue on its current trajectory for the next couple of days while continuing to strengthen, forecasters said.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the storm’s center, weather officials said.