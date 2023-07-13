Workers strike at Oahu nursing home
Nurses and certified nurse aides began a seven-day strike Wednesday at the Oahu Care Facility on South Beretania Street.
Hawaii Nurses Association labor relations specialist Mandy Vega said members are looking for fair wages, a fair contract and fair working conditions.
Failed attempts at mediation with management have resulted in some nurses and certified nurse aides picketing the Oahu Care Facility on South Beretania Street.
