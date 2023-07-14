Hurricane Calvin expected to weaken as it approaches Hawaii

While there is still no current threat to Hawaii, Hurricane Calvin was “quickly strengthening” Thursday and will continue to do so today.

At around 5 p.m. Thursday, the National Hurricane Center reported that Calvin had sustained winds near 100 mph, up from 75 mph reported in the morning.

The center said “some additional strengthening” is forecast for today.

“Atmospheric and oceanic conditions continue to be conducive for additional strengthening, and model guidance suggests these conditions will persist for the next day or so,” the hurricane center said Thursday afternoon.

While it’s moving toward Hawaii at a pace of 15 mph and is expected to move in a “west to west-northwestward motion” for the next few days, Calvin is still more than 2,000 miles away from Hilo. It’s expected to start gradually weakening during the weekend as it reaches cooler waters, according to the NHC.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect from the hurricane center as of Thursday afternoon.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center, and tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles, according to forecasters.

Calvin is the third hurricane of the Eastern Pacific season.