Man, 68, in critical condition from a bicycle fall in Kailua

A 68-year-old man is in critical condition after falling off his bicycle and suffering a head injury this morning, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported.
The incident took place at around 9:15 a.m. in the area of 142 Maluniu Ave. in Kailua, EMS reported.
The man, whom EMS said did not have a helmet at the time of the incident, was treated and transported to a hospital.
