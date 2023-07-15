comscore Man, 68, in critical condition from a bicycle fall in Kailua | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man, 68, in critical condition from a bicycle fall in Kailua

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

A 68-year-old man is in critical condition after falling off his bicycle and suffering a head injury this morning, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported.

The incident took place at around 9:15 a.m. in the area of 142 Maluniu Ave. in Kailua, EMS reported.

The man, whom EMS said did not have a helmet at the time of the incident, was treated and transported to a hospital.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
At least 26 dead in landslides and floods in South Korea

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up