Hawaii officials urge vigilance, preparation as Calvin threatens

Hawaii emergency officials are urging residents “to shake off the rust” of several slow hurricane seasons and get ready for Tropical Storm Calvin as it remains on track for Hawaii this week.

“We’re still hopeful that Calvin won’t cause any major problems, but after three quiet hurricane seasons we don’t want people to be complacent about this hazard,” James Barros, administrator of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, said Saturday in a news release.

A weakening Calvin is expected to pass near or over the Big Island by early Wednesday, and move just south of the other islands through Thursday, bringing high surf, heavy rain and gusty winds.

“Even if it weakens as expected, the storm still poses potential threats from heavy rain, high wind and coastal waves and rip currents,” Barros said. “Don’t be caught unprepared.”

State and local officials are urging the public to monitor the storm forecasts, make emergency plans, and take steps to reduce possible impacts of the storm.

“We all need to shake off the rust from those slow seasons to be sure we’re prepared for a hurricane,” he said. “We’re not sure what Calvin will bring, but it’s still a great reminder of what we need to do to get ready.”

While weakening is expected to continue over the next few days, Calvin could still hit the Big Island with sustained winds of 40 mph or greater, and all islands face possible swells that may cause “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions,” officials said.

HI-EMA officials said they are working with its partners and monitoring the forecasts through the weekend. They recommend that the public:

>> Sign up for emergency alerts from your county at this website or by scanning the QR code below: https://dod.hawaii.gov/hiema/get-ready.

>. Know your hazards. Check around your home and business for tree branches that need trimming or other objects that might become damaging projectiles in a high wind. Secure lanai furniture and other items that could become airborne. Clear obstructions in drainage areas and consider sandbags to channel water away from areas that commonly flood.

>> Make a plan. Discuss ways to reconnect if household members are separated during the storm and need to meet up later, possibly while power or communications are down. Know the routes to leave the area if it’s not safe to stay at home.

>. Be “2 Weeks Ready,” with a stockpile of 14 days of supplies of food, water, medicine and other essentials for each member of your household. Even a few days will help, but work toward a full “2 Weeks Ready” supply. Find more “2 Weeks Ready” information here: https://dod.hawaii.gov/hiema/files/2021/06/2WeeksReadyBrochure.pdf.

>> Rely on authoritative sources of information, such as your county emergency managers or the National Weather Service. Don’t spread misinformation about an emergency; if it seems too crazy to be true, maybe it’s false.