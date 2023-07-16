Calvin, now a tropical storm, on track toward Hawaii island

Hurricane Calvin was downgraded overnight to a tropical storm as it approaches the Central Pacific but is still on track to pass near or over Hawaii island later this week, forecaster said this morning.

“Tropical Storm Calvin is expected to move close to, or over, the islands from Tuesday night through Wednesday night, bringing the potential for a period of locally strong winds, heavy rain, and high surf,” the National Weather Service in Honolulu said this morning. “Stay tuned for forecast updates that will provide greater forecast detail.”

RELATED STORY: Hawaii officials urge vigilance, preparation as Calvin threatens

Swells generated by Calvin are expected to reach the islands over the next couple of days. “These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions,” forecasters said.

As of 5 a.m., Tropical Storm Calvin was packing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, centered 1,355 miles east of Hilo moving west-northwest at 16 mph. Tropical storm-force winds extend up to 105 miles from the center, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, but a Tropical Storm Watch may be required for portions of the main Hawaiian islands later today, forecasters said.

“On the forecast track, the center of Calvin will move into the Central Pacific basin late tonight or early Monday morning and approach the Hawaiian islands on Tuesday,” the hurricane center said this morning.

Calvin is expected to continue weakening over the next few days as it moves over cooler water and encounters wind shear in the Central Pacific.

The current five-day track has Calvin reaching the Big Island early Wednesday as a weak tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, then traveling just south of the rest of the state as a “post-tropical remnant low” with winds of 35 mph. The storm is expected to dissipate by Friday after it passes the islands to the south, according to the latest NHC forecast.

Before Calvin reaches Hawaii, forecasters said, the islands will see moderate to breezy trade winds, bringing some showers to windward areas, especially during nights and mornings.