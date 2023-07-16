Residential building fire extinguished in Pearl City

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to an exterior fire at a Pearl City home this afternoon.

HFD said it received a 911 call for a fire at 1190 Hoola Place at 2:10 p.m. and sent six units staffed with 22 personnel. The first unit arrived seven minutes later, and reported that a fire on the exterior of the structure had already been extinguished.

An investigation is pending to determine the fire’s origin and cause and to provide damage estimates.