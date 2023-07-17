Suspect sought for shooting cat

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person who shot a pregnant cat and is wanted for cruelty to animals in the first degree.

On Saturday at about 9:30 p.m., an injured cat was found near the side of the roadway at Haleiwa Beach Park. The cat was taken to a local veterinarian where an X-ray revealed a pellet was lodged in her back and that she was also pregnant with five kittens.

Due to the injuries, the cat was euthanized.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300. The public also can send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.