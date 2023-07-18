Hawaiian Airlines offers Big Island travel waiver due to Calvin

Hawaiian Airlines continues to operate flights to and from Hilo and Kona due to Tropical Storm Calvin, but said it will issue travel waivers for passengers who would like to reschedule their flights without any change fees or fare difference.

The airline said its dispatchers are closely monitoring the storm and that the travel waivers are for flights to and from Kona and Hilo departing Wednesday and Thursday.

Hawaiian said tickets must be rebooked into the same compartment (main cabin or business cabin) by Sunday and travel must begin by July 30.

For passengers canceling their flights, they will keep the unused value of the ticket until the ticket expires one year from the original date of purchase. Upon rebooking a new flight, no change fees will be charged, but a fare difference may apply.

To make changes to a reservation booked through Hawaiian’s website or reservations department, call 1-800-367-5320 or contact Hawaiian via live chat or text.

If the ticket was purchased through a travel agent or online travel website, contact the travel agency or online travel site directly for ticket assistance.

For more information, visit Hawaiian Airlines’ dedicated waiver site.