Darius Muasau, Zion Tupuola-Fetui earn preseason Pac-12 honors

UCLA senior linebacker Darius Muasau, a Mililani High and University of Hawaii alum, was named to the preseason All-Pac-12 first team today.

Muasau, who made the second team as a junior in his first year with the Bruins, led the team in tackles last season with 91.

Muasau was a two-time, All-Mountain West first-team selection with the Rainbow Warriors before transferring to UCLA in 2022.

Washington senior defensive end Zion Tupuola-Fetui, a Pearl City alum, was picked to the preseason All-Pac-12 second team.

Tupuola-Fetui, who made the All-Pac-12 first team and was a second-team All-American by multiple outlets as a sophomore in 2020, started two games last year and had 4 1/2 sacks and 28 total tackles.

Arizona sophomore offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea (Saint Louis) and Punahou senior offensive lineman Duke Clemens (Punahou) earned preseason honorable mention honors.