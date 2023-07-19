Tropical storm’s wind has strengthened to 60 mph and still dangerous, officials say

Tropical Storm Calvin was expected to bring “a period of flash flooding, dangerous surf and damaging winds” to Hawaii island as it was projected to pass south of the island and the rest of the state.

On Tuesday afternoon the National Weather Service issued a tropical storm warning for most of the Big Island as Calvin made its way to the state.

“The center of Tropical Storm Calvin is forecast to pass nearby just south of the Big Island of Hawaii tonight and early Wednesday, then pass well south of the other Hawaiian Islands through Wednesday night,” the NWS said Tuesday. “Impacts are expected to be greatest on the Big Island, but strong winds, locally heavy rainfall and high surf along east facing shores can be expected statewide.”

The tropical storm’s impact on the island was “imminent” as of Tuesday evening, when it was reportedly about 150 miles away from Hilo and 350 miles from Honolulu.

Calvin is expected to weaken as it moves westward to the south of the other islands today and tonight, the weather service said, but there are “potential for some peripheral impacts.”

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said that, due to the tropical storm warning, roadways might close without notice; large, dangerous surf is life-threatening; and strong winds will blow down trees and loose objects.

The agency is advising residents not to cross fast-flowing water on foot or in a vehicle; to stay away from the shoreline and beaches; to be aware of downed utility lines; and to seek shelter and stay off the road until conditions subside.

On Tuesday evening Calvin maintained maximum sustained winds of 60 mph with higher gusts as it moved west at 21 mph, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center. Calvin is expected to continue in this general motion over the next few days.

Forecasters predicted 4-8 inches of rainfall, with maximum of 10 inches possible, mostly along the windward slopes and southeast flank of Hawaii island. The windward areas of Maui are expected to see 3-6 inches of rainfall, while other areas of the state are expected to get 2-4 inches.

“This rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding and mudslides,” the hurricane center said.

For much of Hawaii island, moderate rainfall flooding could prompt evacuations and rescues, NWS said, as “rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots.”

Officials urge residents to consider protective actions if they are in areas vulnerable to flooding and to heed any flood watches and warnings.

The arrival of Calvin is also “somewhat favorable” for tornadoes, NWS said.

High surf is forecast along with wind and rain. Swells generated by Calvin are expected to spread across the island chain later today and tonight, with east-facing shores predicted to see a rapid increase in surf continuing into today, forecasters said.

“This elevated surf will likely cause life-threatening conditions along exposed shorelines,” forecasters warned.

A high-surf warning is in effect for the east-facing shores of Hawaii island, Maui, Molokai and Kahoo­lawe through today, and a high-surf advisory has been issued for the east-facing shores of Oahu and Kauai.

The arrival of Calvin has prompted school, library, park and campsite closures for Hawaii island.

All state Department of Education schools and offices, and all public libraries, on Hawaii Island will be closed today.

State officials closed all 14 Hawaii island state parks and campsites at 4 p.m. Tuesday and said they will remain closed today. All Division of State Parks offices will also be closed today.

Most of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

All Hawaii island bus routes for today have been canceled by the Hawaii County Mass Transit Agency but will be reevaluated at 9 a.m.

Hawaii County officials, meanwhile, have expanded emergency shelters. The county has prepared additional emergency shelters to accommodate those needing refuge during the storm. The following locations opened Tuesday at 2 p.m.: Pahoa High School, Hilo High School, Kea‘au Armory, Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Pahala, Naalehu Community Center, Honokaa High School, Hisaoka Gymnasium in Kohala and Waimea Elementary School.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority, in a news release, recommends against unnecessary driving, especially on the east sides of Hawaii island. It also warned against hiking and swimming at closed beaches.

Mufi Hannemann, president and CEO of the Hawaii Lodging &Tourism Association, said in a statement, “Hurricane season is an annual occurrence in our islands, and as such our members have emergency plans in place that they can activate if needed. This includes fortifying their infrastructure, stocking up on water and dry goods, preparing back up energy protocols, and of course keeping their guests abreast of the storm’s status.”

He added, ”Our hotels and resorts are built to withstand both natural and man made disasters and remain one of the safest places to be during a storm.”

Hawaiian Airlines is offering travel waivers for flights to and from Kona and Hilo departing Wednesday and Thursday. The airline said tickets must be re-booked into the same compartment (main cabin or business cabin) by Sunday, and travel must begin by July 30.

To make changes to a reservation booked through Hawaiian’s website or reservations department, call 800-367-5320 or contact Hawaiian via live chat or text.

If the ticket was purchased through a travel agent or online travel website, contact the travel agency or online travel site directly for ticket assistance.

For more information, go to hawaiianairlines.com/alerts/travel-waiver-tropical-­storm-calvin.

More information on closures can be found at 808ne.ws/3rAeEVe.