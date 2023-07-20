comscore Lawyer who accessed governor’s private info regains access to electronic system | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Lawyer who accessed governor’s private info regains access to electronic system

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.

A Maui defense attorney had his electronic filing privileges restored by the state after he was locked out of accessing a system used by about 1,500 criminal justice partners for pulling personal information from four parking tickets paid by Gov. Josh Green. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Eri Kim, William Ka‘eo Kane and Esper Caoagas

Scroll Up