Lawyer who accessed governor’s private info regains access to electronic system

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A Maui defense attorney had his electronic filing privileges restored by the state after he was locked out of accessing a system used by about 1,500 criminal justice partners for pulling personal information from four parking tickets paid by Gov. Josh Green. Read more

A Maui defense attorney had his electronic filing privileges restored by the state after he was locked out of accessing a system used by about 1,500 criminal justice partners for pulling personal information from four parking tickets paid by Gov. Josh Green.

John F. Parker’s $125 quarterly subscription to the Judiciary Electronic Filing and Service System, or JEFS, was restarted Tuesday, the 75-year-old attorney told the Honolulu Star- Advertiser in an interview.

Parker previously said he accidentally encountered a screen after he paid for his subscription in April that displayed two “tabs,” including a violator history tab that includes Social Security numbers, home addresses, dates of birth and other personal information for anyone who has ever gotten a ticket in the past 25 years.

He said efforts in April to contact the state Judiciary by phone and get its attention to what he described as a dangerous loophole in JEFS that exposed the personal information of “tens of thousands” of people who had been cited or arrested by law enforcement were unsuccessful.

The violator history tab is not included in the $125 per quarter subscription and contains private confidential information protected by law, Parker has said. He maintains he did nothing wrong and that he found the tab by accident.

Parker said he pulled Green’s personal information in order to share it with the state and get their attention after he says they ignored his requests to connect on the issue. Judiciary officials have said they have no record of Parker reaching out. After learning of the access to Green’s records, the Judiciary shut down JEFS on April 11, fixed the vulnerability and brought the system back online April 12.

The Hawaii State Judiciary contracted a private attorney who hired a firm to investigate how Parker got access. A report on the investigation is being prepared by the Judiciary for state lawmakers.

“They just appeared. Nobody called me and told me, but I started getting the automated e-mails of the cases. I went to check and sure enough, it’s back to a full subscription,” Parker said. “As of today, I have full access to JEFS again. But no explanation of why it is reinstated after well over three months of suspension. I am now rebuilding my client list. It went down to four or five clients from a little over 20 clients in April.”

The Judiciary declined to respond to Star-Advertiser questions about the internal investigation spurred by Parker’s access or why his access was restored.

The Hawaii State Judiciary declined to comment about whether it made formal complaints to law enforcement or the Office of Disciplinary Counsel about Parker’s JEFS use.

Parker told the Star-­Advertiser he self-reported his JEFS saga with the state to the counsel.

The ODC was put together by the Hawaii Supreme Court to investigate complaints against Hawaii lawyers as part of the Disciplinary Board of the Hawaii Supreme Court, according to the Judiciary’s website.

The Judiciary declined to comment on the cost of the investigation. A letter was sent by mail to Parker and his attorney, Steven Slavitt, this week explaining that he now has access to JEFS, according to the Judiciary.

In a letter to Parker dated April 18, Rodney A. Maile, administrative director of the courts, wrote that the process Parker detailed to access the confidential information of the governor could not have been found by a regular JEFS user.

Maile told Parker his process identified internal URL links that are not available to the public, a regular attorney JEFS user, or a JEFS subscriber and his access was unauthorized.

Parker’s JEFS account was suspended and his subscription fee was refunded until the “matter is resolved.”

In a June 2 letter from Maile to Parker’s attorney, Maile wrote that “our decision to suspend this account was a security measure and not a punitive matter.”

“The Judiciary has retained an outside firm to assist us in assessing the circumstances of this matter,” wrote Maile.

Parker is a former taxi driver who worked for IBM in Honolulu in the 1960s and had a top-secret security clearance with the U.S. Department of Defense.

Slavitt wrote to the state that Parker’s “intent in presenting this to you was simply to make sure that the Judiciary can protect private information from being accessed.”

Parker never got the account from anyone other than signing up for a JEFS account. He did not get his account from any law enforcement agency and he never used the violator history tab other than for accessing the governor’s private information.

“He did this just to get your attention. No one else did this as far as my client knows,” read the letter from Slavitt to the state Judiciary.