Drive-thru-focused Chick-fil-A Makiki opens next week

Another Chick-fil-A location is set to open on Beretania Street in Makiki next Thursday.

This one is billed as the first “drive-thru focused” Chick-fil-A on Oahu, to be operated independently by local franchisee Zane Dydasco, a Kamehameha Schools graduate and Air Force veteran who grew up in Palolo Valley.

The new restaurant will offer a dual-lane, drive-thru experience, according to a Chick-fil-A news release, along with three walk-up windows for pedestrians for carryout orders. Team members will go to customers’ cars to take orders and payments via tablets rather than using a traditional speaker box.

The Makiki location at 1056 S Beretania St. will not provide dine-in services, as announced earlier.

The restaurant known for its chicken sandwiches and waffle potato fries was looking to hire 150 full- and part-time team members and is still hiring.

In celebration of the Makiki opening, the Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. will donate $25,000 to Hawaii Foodbank, and give its surplus food to local nonprofit Aloha Harvest.

It will also recognize 100 local health care heroes in Honolulu by providing them with free Chick-fil-A entrees for a year.

The first Chick-fil-A in Hawaii opened at Pu‘unene Shopping Center in Kahului last summer, followed by another one at Ala Moana Center in October. Another is slated for Kapolei.

Chick-fil-A has more than 2,800 restaurants in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada.

Third-party delivery for the Makiki location is not yet available, according to Chick-fil-A, but will be in the near future.

Chick-fil-A Makiki will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday