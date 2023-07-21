Public hearings to be held for Hawaii ocean stewardship fees

State officials proposing the adoption of new rules requiring ocean stewardship user fees for commercial operators are accepting online, written and in-person testimony from the public.

Under the new rules, the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Aquatic Resources would require all operators of commercial vessels, watercraft, or water sports equipment to collect a $1 fee from each passenger carried or customer served under their commercial operator or use permits.

These fees would be transferred to DLNR on certain due dates, with required reporting and record-keeping, and penalties for the failure to do so.

The user fee was implemented under a new law signed by former Gov. David Ige on June 8, 2021, World Oceans Day, along with the establishment of the Hawaii Ocean Stewardship Special Fund, but is not set to go into effect until Jan. 1, 2024.

Testimony can be submitted in writing, online, or in person at hosting sites that will offer access to Zoom hearings.

To submit testimony in writing, send snail mail by Aug. 4 to the Division of Aquatic Resources, 1151 Punchbowl St., Room 330, Honolulu, HI 96813. Written testimony can also be emailed by Aug. 4 to DLNR.Aquatics@hawaii.gov.

The public hearings are scheduled as follows:

On Maui, Molokai and Lanai: 5:30-8:30 p.m. on July 25.

>> Online. Register via Zoom at https://bit.ly/OSUFPH07-25.

>> In person. Testify at the Maui DAR Office, 130 Mahalani St. in Wailuku; Kulana Oiwi, 600 Maunaloa Highway in Kaunakakai; or the Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation – Lanai Office, Manele Small Boat Harbor in Lanai City.

On Hawaii island: 5:30-8:30 pm on July 26.

>> Online. Register via Zoom at https://bit.ly/OSUFPH07-26.

>> In person. Testify at the Aupuni Center Conference Room, 101 Pauahi St., Suite 1 in Hilo or West Hawaii Civic Center – Community Meeting Hale, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway in Kailua-Kona.

On Oahu and Kauai: 5:30-8:30 p.m. on July 27.

>> Online. Register via Zoom at https://bit.ly/OSUFPH07-27.

>> In person. Testify at Stevenson Middle School Cafeteria, 1202 Prospect St. in Honolulu or Lihue Neighborhood Center, 3353 Eono St. in Lihue.

DLNR asks those who testify via Zoom to register at least an hour prior to the hearing to ensure they receive a link on time. Anyone unable to access Zoom may still provide oral testimony at one of the in-person host sites or submit written testimony.

The public hearing will be viewable online at bit.ly/DARYouTubeChannel.