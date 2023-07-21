Sheriffs search for suspect who hit patrol car, injured deputy

A deputy sheriff was treated for minor injuries after a hit-and-run incident following a traffic stop shortly before 2 a.m. this morning, according to a news release from the state Department of Public Safety.

Oahu deputies, assigned to the Sheriff Division Capitol Patrol Section, stopped a vehicle on Beretania Street because it had no lights on.

The driver allegedly slowly drove onto Victoria Street before reversing suddenly, slamming into the patrol vehicle and injuring a deputy. After the collision, the driver allegedly ran away on foot while deputies called for emergency assistance.

Two passengers in the car were detained and one of them was arrested on two outstanding $500 traffic warrants.

The driver of the car faces charges of first degree criminal property damage and refusing an order to stop in addition to a citation for driving without headlights. The injured deputy was treated at a Honolulu hospital and released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Sheriff Dispatch at 808-586-1352.