Corrections: July 23

>> President Joe Biden nominated Adm. Samuel Paparo to lead all military forces under the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. Paparo is currently the Navy’s Pacific Fleet commander. A Page B1 headline Saturday said Paparo was nominated for the job he currently holds.