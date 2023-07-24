Canadian police find remains after severe flooding in Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia >> Police said Monday they found the body of a missing man and what they believe are remains of a second person swept away in severe flooding that hit Nova Scotia over the weekend.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said they recovered the body of a 52-year-old man from Windsor, Nova Scotia, in a search area northwest of Halifax, while the second person’s remains were found on shore in a tidal area in the neighboring county.

Four people, including two children, were reported missing Saturday when the two vehicles they were travelling in were swamped in the regional municipality of West Hants.

A series of thunderstorms that began Friday and stretched into the following day dumped up to 250 millimeters (10 inches) of rain on several parts of the province, causing widespread damage. Provincial officials said six bridges were wrecked and 19 damaged and at least 50 roads sustained significant damage.

Sgt. Rob Frizzell said police were working with the medical examiner to identify the second set of remains, but investigators believed they belonged to one of the other three people missing.

Industrial pumps steadily emptied a flooded field as searchers scoured the area for the missing.

On Saturday evening, a police dive team recovered an unoccupied pickup truck submered in more than two meters (6 1/2 feet) of water and said it was believed to be the vehicle the children were travelling in.

Police said the children were with three other people who managed to escape. A man and a youth travelling in a second vehicle in the area were also reported missing.