New restaurants are opening in Waikiki with Hawaii’s esteemed chefs at the helm, providing evidence that a resurgence of hungry tourists is expected. That’s good news for Oahu’s foodies, too.

Vikram Garg, former executive chef at the Halekulani, has opened UMI by Vikram Garg, an independent flagship in the Halepuna Waikiki. Peter Merriman’s largest Monkeypod Kitchen has opened at the Outrigger Reef Waikiki. And La Bettola Waikiki, inside the Alohilani, features a menu developed by Japan’s best-known chef of Italian cuisine, Tsutomi Ochiai. Bon appetit!