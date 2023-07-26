comscore Letter: Rail transit line just an extension of bus system | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Rail transit line just an extension of bus system

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The rail is just another bus route: $10 billion to start and $85 million or more per year to run. I would like to know if the rail is generating any new ridership for the entire bus system. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Finding good in slavery goes back many years

Scroll Up