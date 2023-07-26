Letter: Rail transit line just an extension of bus system

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The rail is just another bus route: $10 billion to start and $85 million or more per year to run. I would like to know if the rail is generating any new ridership for the entire bus system. Read more

If people normally pay to ride a bus from East Oahu to West Oahu and begin transferring to the rail, the new revenue is zero dollars. Likewise, traveling from west to east.

With the rail up and running, how many people who would normally drive their car to work, be willing to leave their car at home (or somewhere) and begin using the public transportation system?

It would be interesting to know if the start of the Skyline has increased the paying ridership for the entire bus system — bus and rail.

Ted Kanemori

Kaneohe

