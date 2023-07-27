First 2 NEVI chargers planned for Aloha Tower, Kahului

The first two sites for federally funded electric vehicle charging stations have been confirmed and selected, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

There will be one fronting Pier 7 along Aloha Tower Drive on Oahu and one at the Kahului Park & Ride on Kuihelani Highway near Puunene Avenue on Maui.

These charging stations — funded through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program — will each offer four 150-kilowatt chargers, based on federal requirements. The eight DC fast chargers are expected to be installed by the end of the year.

Hawaii was the first U.S. state out of the gate to award a contract for the NEVI chargers, which are to be deployed across the nation with $5 billion authorized by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Tritium DCFC Ltd. of Australia was awarded the contract to provide all fast chargers for Hawaii’s first round of NEVI funding.

DOT seeks comments on potential sites for NEVI charging stations through an online survey, which asks for preferred features of the EV charging sites, such as shade and proximity to shopping, and whether people prefer a flat rate or time-of-use charge, with higher rates at peak times.

Suggestions for additional NEVI sites can also be marked on an interactive map. Responses must be received by Aug. 17.

As of June, there were about 26,000 passenger EVs in the state, according to the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Hawaii has the second highest EV adoption rate in the nation, behind California, according to DOT.

The state is required to install a NEVI-compliant charger every 50 miles along each designated “alternative fuel corridor” along major national highways.

DOT said it plans to install the remainder of 10 planned NEVI stations in Hawaii by the end of 2024.