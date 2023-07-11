Hawaii to deploy federally funded EV charging stations

Hawaii is the first out of the gate to award a contract for federally funded fast chargers to be deployed across the state.

The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, or NEVI, offers $5 billion to states to deploy an interconnected network of charging stations across the U.S. authorized by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

On Tuesday, in a joint announcement with White House officials, the state announced that Tritium DCFC Ltd. would be providing all fast chargers for Hawaii’s first round of NEVI funding.

“The first set of EV chargers funded by this work is basically going to hit the ground in Hawaii,” said Mitch Landrieu, White House infrastructure implementation coordinator. “So Hawaii, congratulations for doing that — you’re doing that with one of our great partners, Tritium.”

Ed Sniffen, director of the Hawaii Department of Transportation, said two NEVI stations — one on Oahu and one on Maui — are slated to be installed and available to the public by the end of the year. Additional stations are planned on Hawaii island and Kauai sites next.

By the end of 2024, Sniffen said the state expects to complete all of its NEVI requirements, which includes the deployment of 32 chargers statewide.

The Federal Highway Administration approved Hawaii’s EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan last September, clearing $2.6 million in funding for fiscal year 2022.

According to Tritium, which is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, with a U.S. office in Torrance, Calif., DOT is using the inital round of NEVI funding to procure eight Tritium NEVI systems with 32 chargers and 16 power units. The DC fast chargers are expected to be among the first funded and installed under the NEVI program.

“Hawaii is committed to leading the nation in our e-mobility transition and grateful for Tritium’s partnership in this effort,” said Sniffen in a statement. “We’re confident that Tritium’s chargers will provide the fast and reliable service Hawaii needs as we bolster our EV infrastructure statewide.”

Hawaii has the second highest EV adoption rate in the nation, behind California, according to DOT.

DOT’s contractor, Sustainability Partners, a public benefit company, will help purchase, operate and maintain the chargers.

The NEVI fast charger stations will not be free, said Sniffen, and the rate structures are still being worked out. A map of NEVI charger locations will also be posted online.