Woman in serious condition after apparent stabbing in Makaha

A woman described as approximately 40 years old is in serious condition after an apparent stabbing at Longs Makaha on Saturday night.
At about 8:56 p.m. Saturday, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services administered life-saving treatment to the woman who was apparently stabbed in her upper torso area and on her face.
No other details were immediately available.
