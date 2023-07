Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The two recent front-page stories couldn’t be a better example of opposite ends of the spectrum of life in Hawaii right now (“ACLU sues over sweeps,” “Developer renews plans to expand subdivision below Koko Crater,” Star- Advertiser, July 27).

One is about the city’s periodic sweeps of homeless encampments, taking and destroying citizens’ private property when they have so little. The other is about a developer’s plans for more million-dollar homes on Hawaii Kai preservation land.

If there ever was a time to figure out how to balance our plans on how to live together in this beautiful, special place, it’s now.

Judy Mick

Kailua

