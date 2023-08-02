Body found floating in water off Mokauea island

A body found floating off of Mokauea island in Kalihi was retrieved from the water this afternoon, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.
HFD was informed of the body at around 4:30 p.m. after a caller, who had been paddling in the area, found the body floating in the water. Hawaii’s Airport Rescue and Firefighting units and HFD were dispatched to investigate the call.
First responders arrived at the scene and took custody of the body.
No additional information was provided.
