Hurricane Dora continues to strengthen in East Pacific

Hurricane Dora continues to strengthen in the East Pacific, far from the Hawaiian islands, and is expected to continue to intensify.
The National Hurricane Center said at 5 a.m. that Dora was 575 miles south-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, moving west at 16 mph. Dora is a small storm with hurricane-force winds extending only 10 miles from the center and tropical storm-force winds up to 45 miles, forecasters said.
The five-day forecast for Dora has the storm become a major hurricane later today, peaking as a Category 3 or 4 hurricane with winds of around 130 mph as it moves west, gradually weakening starting by the end of the week.
Forecasters said Dora will weaken back to a Category 1 storm by Sunday when it is expected to cross into the Central Pacific, still far from Hawaii.
Longer-range computer models show Dora hundreds of miles southwest of the Big Island late next week.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.