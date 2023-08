Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

During the summer months, you may have tomatoes from your garden. One way to use them is in a classic Italian pasta. Read more

During the summer months, you may have tomatoes from your garden. One way to use them is in a classic Italian pasta. The cherry tomatoes are sautéed in a skillet with an entire can of anchovies to add flavor, chile flakes to add oomph and basil leaves to add freshness. Of course, you can add mushrooms, shrimp or asparagus, but you don’t need to. Boil your favorite pasta shape, add to the sauce with some of that good pasta water and you have a meal. Some of us like Parmesan cheese and more fresh basil to finish, but you can do it your way!

Fresh Tomato Pasta

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 1/2 cups fresh cherry tomatoes

• 1 (2-ounce) can anchovies, drained

• 1/2 teaspoon dried chile ~ akes

• 3 tablespoons chopped basil leaves, divided

• 2 teaspoons salt

• 1/2 pound pasta

• Optional: grated Parmesan cheese

Directions:

In a skillet, heat olive oil on high, add tomatoes and reduce heat to medium-high. Add anchovies without oil. Cook until tomatoes break down. Add most of the basil and chile flakes; reduce heat to low. Heat pot of water with salt on high. Add pasta; cook until al dente. Add pasta in sauce; add additional pasta water as needed. Simmer pasta two minutes. Garnish with remainder of basil and Parmesan cheese.

Serves 2-4.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.