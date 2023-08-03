Police searching for 3rd suspect in Kahala kidnapping case

Honolulu police have arrested two suspects, and are looking for a third, for allegedly kidnapping a 35-year-old man in the Kahala area and taking off with his vehicle.

The victim reported the incident in person at the police station on Tuesday, four days after the incident allegedly happened.

According to police, at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, the victim was in his vehicle when he was approached by two unknown male suspects and one unknown female suspect.

One brandished a firearm, and the three allegedly took control of the victim’s vehicle, and at some point forced him into the trunk of his car.

They drove around for hours before releasing the victim at about 3:30 p.m., but fled in his vehicle and took his personal items, according to the police report.

On Wednesday, officers from the District 3 Crime Reduction Unit located the victim’s vehicle, which was occupied by a 28-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman.

Police arrested the two for second-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, and following further investigation, for first-degree kidnapping and robbery.

The third suspect remains on the loose and is unknown at this time.

The police investigation is ongoing.