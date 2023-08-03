Maui team 1 win away from U.S. final at Senior World Series

Central East Maui moved within one victory of the U.S. final with a 6-1 victory over Weslaco, Texas, on Wednesday in the Senior Baseball World Series (15-16) at Easley, S.C.
Central East Maui, which is 3-1 in the tournament, will face Easley, S.C., today at 6 a.m. The winner will face Cherry Hill, N.J., on Friday in the U.S. final.
Kip Watanabe pitched a four-hitter with one walk and six strikeouts for Central East Maui. The run he allowed was unearned.
Central East Maui took a 1-0 lead in the second on a bases-loaded walk to Kaden Anderson.
The Hawaii representative went ahead 2-1 in the third on Kaedyn Miyake-Matsubayashi’s RBI single, then added two in the fourth when Marley Sebastian scored on a passed ball and Kamaha‘o Akima hit a run-scoring single.
Central East Maui capped the scoring on La‘akea Ko’s RBI single in the sixth and Noah Gabriel’s run-scoring single in the seventh.
