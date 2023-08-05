HPD urges driving with aloha in wake of deaths
- By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:11 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
HPD Maj. Stason Tanaka, commander of the traffic division, spoke Friday at Honolulu Police Department headquarters about the recent slew of traffic collisions.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree