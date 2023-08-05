comscore HPD urges driving with aloha in wake of deaths | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

HPD urges driving with aloha in wake of deaths

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:11 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM HPD Maj. Stason Tanaka, commander of the traffic division, spoke Friday at Honolulu Police Department headquarters about the recent slew of traffic collisions.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    HPD Maj. Stason Tanaka, commander of the traffic division, spoke Friday at Honolulu Police Department headquarters about the recent slew of traffic collisions.

Within the span of just 48 hours, the state has logged at least five fatalities and several critical injuries resulting from several multivehicle collisions. Read more

Previous Story
Facts of the Matter: Silicon atoms better suited for creating rocks, not life

Scroll Up