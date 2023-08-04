comscore 3rd person in fatal Lahaina collision identified | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

3rd person in fatal Lahaina collision identified

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 5:35 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • COURTESY MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT The scene of a head-on collision that killed three people on Honoapiilani Highway in Lahaina, Wednesday.

    COURTESY MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT

    The scene of a head-on collision that killed three people on Honoapiilani Highway in Lahaina, Wednesday.

A 22-year-old man who died in a collision Wednesday in Lahaina has been identified as Giovanni Suarez of Kihei.

The Maui Police Department identified the man today and said he had been wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.

Maui police previously identified two other people who died in the collision as Lui Williams, 81, and Lena Williams, 75, of Lahaina.

Speed is believed to have played a role in the head-on crash early Wednesday morning.

All three people involved were pronounced dead at the scene.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Paalaa Kai Bakery in Waialua shut down for health violations

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up