3rd person in fatal Lahaina collision identified

A 22-year-old man who died in a collision Wednesday in Lahaina has been identified as Giovanni Suarez of Kihei.

The Maui Police Department identified the man today and said he had been wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.

Maui police previously identified two other people who died in the collision as Lui Williams, 81, and Lena Williams, 75, of Lahaina.

Speed is believed to have played a role in the head-on crash early Wednesday morning.

All three people involved were pronounced dead at the scene.