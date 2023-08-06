comscore Authorities capture mama bear, 3 cubs at Lake Tahoe homes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Authorities capture mama bear, 3 cubs at Lake Tahoe homes

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 2:54 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE VIA AP This undated photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife shows the South Lake Tahoe conflict bear 64F. California authorities have captured four suspects in multiple break-ins at homes around South Lake Tahoe, a mama bear and three of her cubs. The Department of Fish and Wildlife says DNA has confirmed the large female black bear and her three little accomplices were responsible for at least 21 instances of property damage since 2022.

    CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE VIA AP

    This undated photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife shows the South Lake Tahoe conflict bear 64F. California authorities have captured four suspects in multiple break-ins at homes around South Lake Tahoe, a mama bear and three of her cubs. The Department of Fish and Wildlife says DNA has confirmed the large female black bear and her three little accomplices were responsible for at least 21 instances of property damage since 2022.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. >> California authorities have captured four suspects in multiple break-ins at homes around South Lake Tahoe: a mama bear and three of her cubs.

DNA has confirmed the large female black bear and her three little accomplices were responsible for at least 21 instances of property damage since 2022, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement.

The mother bear and her babies were “safely immobilized” on Friday, the statement said. The adult female, known to researchers as 64F, will likely be taken to a sprawling wildlife sanctuary near Springfield, Colorado.

Her cubs could end up at a rehabilitation facility in Sonoma County, California, “in hopes they can discontinue the negative behaviors they learned from the sow and can be returned to the wild,” the statement said.

64F, who was outfitted with a tracking device earlier this year, is one of three adult bears identified last year as being responsible for 150 incident reports, including property damage, in the lake region straddling Northern California and Nevada.

Originally it was believed that a single, large black bear the public nicknamed “Hank the Tank” had been breaking into homes. Eventually, Fish and Wildlife announced that it was actually three separate bears responsible for the mayhem.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Man in critical condition after getting hit by car in Wahiawa

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up