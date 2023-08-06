Strengthening Hurricane Dora is forecast to move south of Hawaii

Category 4 Hurricane Dora has reached the Central Pacific Basin, but forecasters expect it to move far south of the Hawaiian Islands.

As of 5 a.m. today, Dora was packing maximum sustained winds of 140 mph with higher gusts and located about 1,115 miles east-southeast of South Point Hawaii and about 2,095 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California.

“The track forecast is more straightforward. A ridge to the north of Dora will steer the hurricane westward at a similar speed for the next several days, keeping it well south of Hawaii,” National Hurricane Center in Miami forecasters said.

Dora, which was moving west at 21 mph, is forecast to continue moving westward across the central Pacific Basin over the next several days.

Fluctuations in intensity are possible over the next few days and are expected to gradually weaken by the middle of the week.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.