Vital Statistics: July 28 – Aug. 3, 2023

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, July 28-Aug. 3

>> Kaho‘ea Kaunaloaika‘imilaule‘a Erving Akau and Kailana Irene Milne

>> Jarim Amely Chungara and Samuel Harrison York

>> Tobias Moritz Bittorf and Lara Catherine Dequis

>> Brandon Charles Boccaleoni and Sierra Johanna Bilsborough

>> Kalipo James Bowen and Kerrie-Lee Kanani Forsythe

>> Ryan Michael Brandvold and Michalle Brynn Doxey-Cruz

>> Thomas Arthur Brown and Julia Page Bones

>> Mark Constantine Buena and Kristine Alfafara

>> Patricia Amparo Cubias and Fredrich Stephen Morrison

>> Clifford Eugene Dunigan and Damaris Michelle Moulterie

>> Shelby-Jo Gamboa and Terrance Keoni Llanos

>> Shawn Anthony Hawk and Amber Yvette Waters

>> Juan Manuel Hernandez Jr. and Alma Corina Ordaz

>> Joni Lynn Mie Higa and Dario Carreon Omana

>> Kaitlyn Kealoha Keakealani Hitsman and Kyle Anthony Dela Cruz

>> Maddison Louise Holmes and Sofini Matalave

>> Puanani Kimberlee Iwamoto and Michael Luke Fratto

>> Alexis Brooke Johnson and Bradley Alan Reeves

>> Steven Elliott Jones and Elizabeth Ann Beard

>> Gerald Michael Kelly and Stacie Pei-Wen Fong

>> Maeve Margaret Kerbein and Myron James Satoshi Vititow

>> Shanel Suzette Kile and Heath Morio Kaleponi Lee

>> Alex Young Kim and Paula Nichaelle Exconde Aquino

>> Liam John Kotsakos and Amanda Monique Moore

>> Kana Maeji and Brent William Kamakoa Carter

>> Katarina Kealoha Magno and Joshua Nicholas Gonsalves

>> Erika Uilani Maka and Christopher Charles Kealii­holokai McGill

>> Zachary Arthur Martin and Ka’imilani Francis Jade Aiona

>> Erika Elizabeth Mendoza and Traye Anthony Hogue

>> Melisange Ouellet Beaucaire and Reginald Eugene Robinson

>> Luis Antonio Paredes Agreda and Tania Lian Luna-De Alva

>> Jennifer Louise Piechowicz and Blake Todd Crissman

>> Jordan Vick Pino and Jeffrey Michael Lautenschlager Jr.

>> Violet Napua U‘i O Nalani Puulei and Dana Allen Ratledge

>> Cody Harlan Pyard and Tess Laurel Wilkins

>> Florencia Ramirez Sanchez and Adam James Felton

>> Michael Branen Reece and Charmian Crystal Suster

>> Sarah Margaret Scholle and Wai-Ting Liu

>> James Earl Strickland III and Jacqueline Marie Mcgough

>> Terrence Kealiiokoolau Torco and Brian Kent Strong

>> Christopher Allan Vance and Alicia Dawn Gilfoy

>> Marissa Mariko Kauionalani Wai and Jacoby Flores

>> Brandon Jacob Ware and Amelia Odalys Gonzalez

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, July 28-Aug. 3

>> Olivia Malia Ako

>> Weston Grey Allen

>> Kaulia Kahiwahiwamaikalani Baker-Liu

>> Ahonui Pomaika‘i Keahialoha Ku’uleialoha Barros

>> Genevieve Olivia Beckman

>> Kainoa Tiaki Tori Benavides

>> Ezekiel Landon Ku‘umakaikana‘auao Bering

>> Julissa Coralie Castro Moctezuma

>> Aben Kalistin Dorres

>> Tanielu Maleko Fereti

>> Clyde Benjamin Guerra

>> Percy Wolfe Hallnan

>> Samuel Madison Hanson

>> Matariki Ho‘okele Hobson Dudoit

>> Hallie Scott Housley

>> Nakula Lima Johnson

>> Amelia Love Kasprzak

>> Kaila Ilima Michiko Moon Kupuka‘a

>> Kotaro Daniel Lau

>> Micah Florence Buenaflor Layugan

>> Mika Yuki Le

>> Rhys Davis Lefebvre

>> Eliot William Si Yi Martelly

>> Elias Christopher Martin

>> Kaius Kruze Matas

>> Hideo Kahuliaulikeikanohona McNicoll

>> Manawale‘a Samuelu Kyairese Moeai-Williams

>> Destin Manaia Mua‘e

>> Suzu Murata

>> Jack Wayne Ormonde Ormonde

>> Novite Luis Kalahikiolamaikalani Ortiz

>> Mosese Ula Palavi

>> Avery Charles Campollo Pasaylo

>> Jahzaylea Pua La Pikake Yahiku Pascual-Young

>> Rayn Joey Rabena

>> Eleanor Mae Ramey

>> Zaya Haumea Ana Bertie Akalalokelani Russell-Martinez

>> Zenith Kaleiopuaonakuahiwi Herring Russell-Martinez

>> Zocean Mo’orea Iana Kahuakai Russell-Martinez

>> Freya Holland Skilbred

>> Jaxon Michael Stockglausner

>> Jaimelyn Ward Tagaca

>> Anita Lakshmi Tai

>> Grey Amate Iokepa Taimatuia

>> Riley Mieko Takishita

>> Tori Mei Lian Tanaka

>> Arya Jeno Bunao Terrado

>> Micah Manamailagi Timoteo

>> Zeeana Momilani Torres- Yomes

>> Quinn Josephine Witmer

>> Hailey Pearl Woodard

>> Bruce Mitsuo Yamamoto III

>> Colette Kaulana Young