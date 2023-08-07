Vital Statistics: July 28 – Aug. 3, 2023

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, July 28-Aug. 3
>> Kaho‘ea Kaunaloaika‘imilaule‘a Erving Akau and Kailana Irene Milne
>> Jarim Amely Chungara and Samuel Harrison York
>> Tobias Moritz Bittorf and Lara Catherine Dequis
>> Brandon Charles Boccaleoni and Sierra Johanna Bilsborough
>> Kalipo James Bowen and Kerrie-Lee Kanani Forsythe
>> Ryan Michael Brandvold and Michalle Brynn Doxey-Cruz
>> Thomas Arthur Brown and Julia Page Bones
>> Mark Constantine Buena and Kristine Alfafara
>> Patricia Amparo Cubias and Fredrich Stephen Morrison
>> Clifford Eugene Dunigan and Damaris Michelle Moulterie
>> Shelby-Jo Gamboa and Terrance Keoni Llanos
>> Shawn Anthony Hawk and Amber Yvette Waters
>> Juan Manuel Hernandez Jr. and Alma Corina Ordaz
>> Joni Lynn Mie Higa and Dario Carreon Omana
>> Kaitlyn Kealoha Keakealani Hitsman and Kyle Anthony Dela Cruz
>> Maddison Louise Holmes and Sofini Matalave
>> Puanani Kimberlee Iwamoto and Michael Luke Fratto
>> Alexis Brooke Johnson and Bradley Alan Reeves
>> Steven Elliott Jones and Elizabeth Ann Beard
>> Gerald Michael Kelly and Stacie Pei-Wen Fong
>> Maeve Margaret Kerbein and Myron James Satoshi Vititow
>> Shanel Suzette Kile and Heath Morio Kaleponi Lee
>> Alex Young Kim and Paula Nichaelle Exconde Aquino
>> Liam John Kotsakos and Amanda Monique Moore
>> Kana Maeji and Brent William Kamakoa Carter
>> Katarina Kealoha Magno and Joshua Nicholas Gonsalves
>> Erika Uilani Maka and Christopher Charles Kealiiholokai McGill
>> Zachary Arthur Martin and Ka’imilani Francis Jade Aiona
>> Erika Elizabeth Mendoza and Traye Anthony Hogue
>> Melisange Ouellet Beaucaire and Reginald Eugene Robinson
>> Luis Antonio Paredes Agreda and Tania Lian Luna-De Alva
>> Jennifer Louise Piechowicz and Blake Todd Crissman
>> Jordan Vick Pino and Jeffrey Michael Lautenschlager Jr.
>> Violet Napua U‘i O Nalani Puulei and Dana Allen Ratledge
>> Cody Harlan Pyard and Tess Laurel Wilkins
>> Florencia Ramirez Sanchez and Adam James Felton
>> Michael Branen Reece and Charmian Crystal Suster
>> Sarah Margaret Scholle and Wai-Ting Liu
>> James Earl Strickland III and Jacqueline Marie Mcgough
>> Terrence Kealiiokoolau Torco and Brian Kent Strong
>> Christopher Allan Vance and Alicia Dawn Gilfoy
>> Marissa Mariko Kauionalani Wai and Jacoby Flores
>> Brandon Jacob Ware and Amelia Odalys Gonzalez
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, July 28-Aug. 3
>> Olivia Malia Ako
>> Weston Grey Allen
>> Kaulia Kahiwahiwamaikalani Baker-Liu
>> Ahonui Pomaika‘i Keahialoha Ku’uleialoha Barros
>> Genevieve Olivia Beckman
>> Kainoa Tiaki Tori Benavides
>> Ezekiel Landon Ku‘umakaikana‘auao Bering
>> Julissa Coralie Castro Moctezuma
>> Aben Kalistin Dorres
>> Tanielu Maleko Fereti
>> Clyde Benjamin Guerra
>> Percy Wolfe Hallnan
>> Samuel Madison Hanson
>> Matariki Ho‘okele Hobson Dudoit
>> Hallie Scott Housley
>> Nakula Lima Johnson
>> Amelia Love Kasprzak
>> Kaila Ilima Michiko Moon Kupuka‘a
>> Kotaro Daniel Lau
>> Micah Florence Buenaflor Layugan
>> Mika Yuki Le
>> Rhys Davis Lefebvre
>> Eliot William Si Yi Martelly
>> Elias Christopher Martin
>> Kaius Kruze Matas
>> Hideo Kahuliaulikeikanohona McNicoll
>> Manawale‘a Samuelu Kyairese Moeai-Williams
>> Destin Manaia Mua‘e
>> Suzu Murata
>> Jack Wayne Ormonde Ormonde
>> Novite Luis Kalahikiolamaikalani Ortiz
>> Mosese Ula Palavi
>> Avery Charles Campollo Pasaylo
>> Jahzaylea Pua La Pikake Yahiku Pascual-Young
>> Rayn Joey Rabena
>> Eleanor Mae Ramey
>> Zaya Haumea Ana Bertie Akalalokelani Russell-Martinez
>> Zenith Kaleiopuaonakuahiwi Herring Russell-Martinez
>> Zocean Mo’orea Iana Kahuakai Russell-Martinez
>> Freya Holland Skilbred
>> Jaxon Michael Stockglausner
>> Jaimelyn Ward Tagaca
>> Anita Lakshmi Tai
>> Grey Amate Iokepa Taimatuia
>> Riley Mieko Takishita
>> Tori Mei Lian Tanaka
>> Arya Jeno Bunao Terrado
>> Micah Manamailagi Timoteo
>> Zeeana Momilani Torres- Yomes
>> Quinn Josephine Witmer
>> Hailey Pearl Woodard
>> Bruce Mitsuo Yamamoto III
>> Colette Kaulana Young
